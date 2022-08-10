Expanding Forest Fire Leads to Evacuations in Southern France

Thousands were evacuated after a major forest fire in southern France ravaged 700 hectares of vegetation during its first 24 hours on August 9, France Info reported.

3,000 people, including many tourists from the various campsites and hotels, were evacuated from towns in the Aveyron and Lozere departments, according to Actu.fr.

Firefighters said on August 10 that the expansion of the Massegros wildfire had slowed, but that it was still not under control.

The French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, said he would be travelling to the region on August 10 “to support the women and men who are fighting the flames.” Credit: Civil Security via Storyful