Exiled Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui on his graphic novel 'Dissident Club'

Taha Siddiqui is an award-winning former FRANCE 24 journalist who fled Pakistan after escaping a kidnapping attempt. He's now exiled in France and has since discovered he's on a kill list in Pakistan and can never return to his home country. In 2020, Taha opened a bar in Paris to help people in exile like himself, called The Dissident Club. That's also the name of his autobiographical story, which has just been published in France – not as a traditional first-person account, but in comic book format. He spoke to Gavin Lee on Perspective.

"Dissident club : chronique d'un journaliste pakistanais exilé en France" by Taha Siddiqui and Hubert Maury is out now in French, published by Glénat.

