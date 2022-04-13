Exhumation of Mass Graves Continues in Bucha

Exhumation of mass graves of people killed during the Russian occupation of Bucha continued, with the bodies of more civilians being uncovered, Ukraine’s state broadcaster reported.

Video posted by Suspline News on April 13 showed the bagged body of a person being raised from a mass grave near the grounds of the Church of St Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, near the Ukrainian capital. The broadcaster said it was the second mass grave at the church.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the interior minister, said 55 victims had been recovered. Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful