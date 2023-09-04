Exeter hosts UFO Festival over the weekend

CBC

Vancouver's TaiwanFest is back for its 33rd year this weekend, celebrating Taiwanese culture — both for those who aren't familiar with it, as well as those seeking to celebrate their heritage.The festival opened Saturday and continues until Monday, taking place in various venues across the downtown core. The programming includes musical performances, cinema, literary and family events. This year, festival organizers hope to convey a message of inclusion."What we're doing here is sharing stories,