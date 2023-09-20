Exercising within certain time window is best for weight loss, study finds

If your main fitness goal is weight loss, you may want to consider the time of day you’re exercising. A new study offers clues that could help maximize your efforts. Exercising between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. has been associated with having a lower waist circumference and body mass index than people who work out during midday or evening, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Obesity. “This is exciting new research that is consistent with a common tip for meeting exercise goals — that is, schedule exercise in the morning before emails, phone calls or meetings that might distract you,” said Rebecca Krukowski, a clinical psychologist with expertise in behavioral weight management who wasn’t involved in the study, in a news release.