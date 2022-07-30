Exclusive: Photos appear to show assailants in quadruple shooting

Storyful

Rescue efforts in Tehran, Iran, were underway after flash flooding and landslides killed 22 people and forced thousands to evacuate on July 28.As of July 30, the death toll rose to 56 people and 18 people were still reported to be missing across the country, according to officials. Out of Iran’s 31 provinces, 21 were impacted by the flash flooding that followed heavy rain in the region.Tehran Municipality’s fire department and the Iranian Red Crescent Society carried out joint rescue missions in Tehran, specifically in the Imamzadeh Dawood region which was significantly impacted by landslides. The IRCS reported that dogs assisted in the search for people trapped in the ruins.This footage shows Dr. Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of IRCS, visiting a shrine in the Imamzadeh Davoud region of Tehran where at least seven people were killed. Footage shows the significant damage the popular tourist site sustained.Other clips show IRCS rescue teams carrying out evacuations and cleaning up the thick mud that accumulated on roads and covered indoor spaces.Red Crescent reported that they “provided emergency shelter to 3,700 flood-affected ‎people so far”‎ and “evacuated and transported 2,500 people to safe areas,” as of July 30. Credit: Iranian Red Crescent Society via Storyful