Exclusive: Photos appear to show assailants in quadruple shooting

As many as five people were killed in the past two days as a result of violent crimes in Baltimore City. Two people were killed Friday morning in a quadruple shooting on West North Avenue, and what appears to be the assailants are pictured in exclusive photos obtained by 11 News from surveillance video that captured people with guns near the scene. Police are also looking for a juvenile who they said assaulted and killed a 59-year-old man Friday night on East Fayette Street.

