How exciting is the Canadian Division, really?
Julian McKenzie stops in to discuss the competitive strength of the North Division, the Penguins’ plan with Ron Hextall and Brian Burke, and the Hockey Day in Canada’s inclusiveness theme.
Jason Spezza says the Toronto Maple Leafs had conversations — physically distanced, of course — at the start of training camp to discuss the uncertainty of what lay ahead. The NHL began its 56-game season last month with 213 pages of protocols aimed at trying to keep COVID-19 out of locker rooms with masks, daily tests and a grocery list of rules. There was, however, little doubt positive cases would arise. The league reserved the right to change and update its health and safety measures, and with dozens of games already postponed for the league's 24 U.S.-based clubs as the coronavirus insidiously cut across a number of rosters, those plans were strengthened twice in the last two weeks. "We just adapt on the fly," said Spezza, in his 19th professional season. "We talked about how the rules are going to change. They're going to change week to week, they could change day to day, they could change morning to night. "You just adapt." Players and coaches were briefly instructed to arrive at arenas no earlier than one hour 45 minutes prior to games before receiving pushback amid concerns about the compressed time frame. That's become more of a recommendation, but clubs are now also expected hold meetings virtually, alter locker rooms to allow for appropriate distancing — in Toronto, for example, the Leafs and visiting teams are both using extra adjacent change rooms — while glass has been removed from the benches to increase air flow. "(Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe) talked to us about how there's going to be curveballs," Spezza added. "We're not going to agree with all of them, but the biggest thing is to have compliance and make your routine around it. "We're just fortunate we get a chance to play." The NHL had postponed 35 games through Saturday — all in the U.S. — while more than 100 players from 26 of the league's 31 teams have appeared on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list since Jan 13. Showing up on the list doesn't necessarily mean an individual has tested positive. Players can go into protocol for unconfirmed results, if they're deemed a close contact of a positive case, or if a quarantine is required. As for Canadian clubs, eight players — three from the Winnipeg Jets, three from the Edmonton Oilers and two from the Vancouver Canucks — had appeared on the COVID-19 list as of Saturday evening. The NHL further enhanced measures Thursday, adding rapid testing for American teams, requiring players and staff to stay home except for practices, games or essential activities, and strongly recommending the use of KN95 face masks, which are considered more effective in reducing coronavirus spread. "These are unique circumstances," New York Rangers head coach David Quinn said. "You can't Google how to handle a pandemic. We're all learning as we go. I think the league has done a great job adapting. "Every league has experienced some sort of spike, and we're no different. We just have to keep adapting and support the league in what they want to do. We all want to continue to play." Toronto captain John Tavares said NHLers are mostly on board with the measures, but the short-lived rule about arriving less than two hours before games was an annoyance that resulted in unintended consequences. "We're still trying to be mindful of that (advice)," he said. "But playing at this level and what it takes to prepare, and what you're competing for and what's at stake, guys need the proper amount of time. "Trying to fix one issue — being around each other for a long period of time — which obviously we're trying to limit, when we condense the time, sometimes it crowds guys into one or two areas because we're trying to do the same type of things at the same time to get ready." Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko, a laid-back Californian, said going with the flow is key. "With the safety protocols, they're going to be evaluating things daily," he said. "If (the league) feels like they've got to implement new structures into the system then we're going to have to abide by that and find a way to stick with it and keep playing." Keefe said because of the setup at Toronto's practice facility, masked players and coaches have avoided some virtual meetings in a large space that allows for physical distancing. "Those have been really helpful for us to have that, and help spread the message that we want and have it be in person," he said. "There's constant adjustments with everything that we're doing." Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, meanwhile, sounded a bit like a teacher navigating online learning with students when it came to his team's sessions. "It is very difficult," he said. "Obviously you're going to run into some players who say, 'My internet wasn't working well at home.' The biggest thing here is we're doing the best we can, and that's all the league is asking us to do." "The unusual now is normal," added Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice. Quinn said even when technology is working, the challenge for coaches is getting messages across through computer screens. "You want to look your team in the eye, you want people together, you want to continue to create that team unity and have that one feel," he said following a recent morning skate. "We actually just had our penalty kill meeting, and we did it virtually even though we're all in the same building." Already largely barred from hanging out off the ice unless cooped up in hotels on the road, Tavares said multiple locker rooms and online meetings have been a further adjustment to an already weird season. "It takes away from some of the feel and the buildup of a game day," he said. "Even the feel you get when you have a meeting with everyone when things are being talked about — especially the intensity and the importance of it all. It just is what it is. In the big picture, we're very fortunate to be playing. "It's just adjusting on the fly and getting your mindset right, and dealing with those challenges as they come, and just try to be as positive as you can." Spezza said discussions the Leafs had at camp last month — and the chats held across the league — were no different than the session he and his wife called with their four daughters about virtual learning. "We had the same meeting at the start of the school year as Keefer had with us," the 37-year-old joked. "The first couple days of online learning is always difficult, but now they're into a nice routine and I get shushed all the time. The only time we see them during the day is if the Wi-Fi goes down. "My girls have adapted." Dad, his teammates and the rest of the NHL is trying to do the same. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
WEST BROMWICH, England — Manchester United damaged its title hopes after being held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion in a scrappy Premier League clash on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings fell short on the road and, having been top just 19 days ago, second-place United now trails Manchester City by seven points. City also has a game in hand. Mbaye Diagne got West Brom off to a dream start after just 80 seconds before United drew level through Bruno Fernandes’ stunning effort. Harry Maguire had a last-gasp header superbly turned on to a post by Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Having won all of its previous seven away league matches in which United conceded first, Solskjaer will be frustrated by his side’s poor response in this costly draw at the Hawthorns. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — All Canadian singles players are out of the Australian Open after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic suffered losses in the round of 16 on Sunday. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime dropped a 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 decision to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev. Later in the day, top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat the 14th-seeded Raonic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, blew a two-set lead and a chance to advance to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. "He played good," Auger-Aliassime said. "Of course, I wish I could've served better. But I can't just snap my fingers and it just happens. I got to be just a better player overall to overcome these situations." Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., fell to 0-12 for his career against Djokovic. Djokovic said he tore a muscle after a fall in his previous match, a five-set victory over Taylor Fritz. He then said he wasn't sure if he could play against Raonic, but he managed to overcome any problems to win his 300th career Grand Slam match. Five other Canadians - Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and Bianca Andreescu - were eliminated from singles play earlier in the week. "It's really a shame that I couldn't get through today," Auger-Aliassime said. "It's difficult to swallow but it's tennis. That's how it is. That's life." Karatsev, ranked 114th in the world, upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina to reach the fourth round of the tournament. Auger-Aliassime was cruising through the first two sets. Partway through the opener, Auger-Aliassime fought off three break points and took the game for a 5-2 lead, eventually taking the set in 39 minutes. The second set lasted just 29 minutes. The Canadian had 10 unforced errors in the third set alone, dropping his first set of the week. Karatsev remained steady to set up a decider - the first time that either player had played a five-set match. Karatsev earned a break for a 2-1 lead and didn't trail again from there. "The positive thing is, mentally, I stayed positive," Auger-Aliassime said. "I believed until the end. Even when I was down in the fifth set I still tried, I still believed." Djokovic, meanwhile, wore tape above his right hip and said his injury was "kind of on and off" during the match. Raonic had his right ankle re-taped during a medical timeout in the second set. "I was just trying to use my serve accurately and try to go through my service games with as less of an effort as possible," Djokovic said. Raonic had a 26-10 edge in aces but finished with 35 unforced errors, 10 more than Djokovic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
Kaillie Humphries wasn’t sure if she would get a chance to race this season. She ended up on top of the world — twice. Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women’s monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend. Humphries becomes the obvious gold-medal favourite going into the Olympic season, with two medal events — now with monobob included — awaiting women's bobsledders at next winter's Beijing Games for the first time. “To be able to end on a high, I really just continue to think that I am so grateful to be here,” Humphries said. “To be representing the United States and to be able to compete is such a huge honour. And I’m excited to go home and see my husband and my dog.” Moments later, Humphries hopped atop the medal stand amid a backdrop of snow-covered evergreen trees, wrapped herself in the American flag, then put her right hand over her heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” cut through the frosty air. It was her fifth world championship, her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. If the Calgary native — a two-time Olympic gold medallist who is married to an American and now calls San Diego home — is going to race for the U.S. in next winter’s Beijing Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months. “She’s the best driver in the world,” longtime bobsled analyst John Morgan said. Toronto's Cynthia Appiah was the top Canadian in fifth place. "I crashed four out of six times in training and was on the cusp of not competing," Appiah said. "I was feeling down in the dumps and just wanted to throw in the towel, but Day 1 (of the race) went surprisingly well and it gave me a little more confidence." Humphries’ final time for four runs over two days was 3 minutes, 59.62 seconds — a half-second better than anyone else. She had the fastest time in each of the final three heats, a track-record time of 59.47 seconds in the final run clinching gold. “We just saved the best for last," Humphries said. Germany and Canada took the next six spots behind Humphries, with the Germans grabbing silver and bronze. Stephanie Schneider, the leader after Saturday’s first two heats, finished second in 4:00.12. Laura Nolte was third in 4:00.42. Mariama Jamanka was fourth for Germany, followed by Appiah, Germany’s Kim Kalicki and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta. On average, those six German and Canadian sleds were 1.43 seconds behind Humphries. In sliding, that margin is enormous. “Kaillie, she’s the best in the world, hands-down, one of the best pilots in the world, men or women, taking the bobsled down the hill,” U.S. assistant coach Brian Shimer said. “No question.” Elana Meyers Taylor was 15th for the U.S., her medal hopes dashed by a first-heat crash Saturday. Like Humphries, Germany's Francesco Friedrich won double gold at worlds, capping off an easy four-man win later Sunday in 3:35.02. It's the fifth consecutive year that he has swept the two- and four-man golds at either the world championships or Olympics, and his 11th world championship overall. The Austrian sled driven by Benjamin Maier was second in 3:35.81, and the German sled driven by Johannes Lochner was third in 3:36.53. Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., drove the Canadian sled to a fifth-place finish in 3:36.95. "We put up a good fight, but I just made too many mistakes in the track," said Kripps. "This is still one of my best results in four-man here, and I learned a lot about how to drive four-man in Altenberg when the track is fast like this." Counting all three sliding sports — bobsled, skeleton and luge — American athletes won 18 medals on the top international sliding circuits this winter, all from women. Each of Humphries’ five medals were golds; two from worlds, one in World Cup and two in the Monobob World Series. “Her experience, patience and talent helped her win this gold medal for Team USA,” U.S. coach Mike Kohn said. The U.S. wasn’t sure until December if it would be going overseas to compete in any events. These world championship races for bobsled and skeleton were to have been held in Lake Placid, New York, over the past two weeks — then moved to Germany because of the pandemic and travel concerns. The American teams wound up skipping the first half of the season while determining if their sliders could compete in Europe safely. They figured it out in time, and once Humphries got rolling over the past three weeks including the World Cup finale and last weekend’s women’s bobsled title race, she was unstoppable. “A historic day,” Humphries said. “I am super pumped.” ___ With files from The Canadian Press. More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
LONDON — Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes took another blow in a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Having been top of the standings only 19 days ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's second-place side is now seven points behind Manchester City, having played a game more. Mbaye Diagne put West Brom in front after just 80 seconds before United drew level through a stunning strike from Bruno Fernandes. United captain Harry Maguire saw a late header superbly turned onto a post by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. United striker Anthony Martial was subjected to further racist abuse on social media after the team's setback. Instagram users left racist comments and symbols in the comments section of Martial’s most recent post from four months ago. Troy Townsend, head of development at anti-racism organization Kick It Out, said the latest abuse showed Instagram must do more to eradicate racism. “Let me break my Sunday silence and just say here we go again,” Townsend posted on Twitter alongside a screengrab showing some of the racist comments. “It’s so predictable now, it makes a mockery of Instagram’s comments this week. “I wonder if this account will be barred for a month and collect their ‘Insta slap on the wrist’ and ‘don’t do that again’ talk.” AUBAMEYANG HAT TRICK Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rediscovered his scoring prowess with his first Premier League hat trick in a 4-2 win over Leeds. Operating as the main striker, Aubameyang opened the scoring with a low finish before doubling the lead with a penalty and completing his hat trick with an early second-half header. Hector Bellerin’s first goal in more than a year had Arsenal three goals in front at the end of the first half, only for Leeds to rally with goals from Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa to make it an uncomfortable end to the game for the hosts. FULHAM ENDS WINLESS RUN Josh Maja scored twice on his full Premier League debut as Fulham won 2-0 at Everton to end a 12-match winless run. The 22-year-old striker, who is on loan from Bordeaux, netted three minutes into the second half and in the 65th minute. While Fulham remains in the relegation zone, the London club moved within seven points of Newcastle in 17th. Seventh-place Everton was toothless without injured top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin and also lacked the necessary competitiveness to make Fulham’s first league win at Goodison Park in 28 attempts anything other than comfortable. WOLVES RALLY Wolverhampton condemned Southampton to a sixth straight league loss by coming from behind to win 2-1. Ruben Neves converted a contested penalty that transformed the game after Ryan Bertrand was punished for handling. Nelson Semedo’s strike struck Bertrand’s hand as his back was turned attempting a block at point-blank range, but still the penalty was awarded. Neves’ fourth league goal of the season cancelled out Danny Ings’ stunning first-half volley and set Wolves on their way to a first win in three matches in all competitions. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canada's Isabelle Weidemann settled for a fourth-place finish at the ISU world speedskating championships on Sunday. She missed the podium by less than four seconds in the only women's 5,000-metre race this season. The Ottawa skater was clocked in six minutes 56.181 seconds at the Thialf Ice Arena. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won gold, Russia's Natalia Voronina took silver and Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands earned bronze. "I’m happy with how hard I skated today," Weidemann said. "It obviously wasn’t the result I was hoping for but there were a lot of positives from the race. Not a single lap came easy today, but sometimes it doesn’t in speedskating." Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was seventh. Sweden’s Nils van der Poel set a world best of 12:32.949 in the men's 10K, taking nearly a second off the previous mark set by Canada's Graeme Fish at last season's worlds in Salt Lake City. Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands and Alexander Rumyantsev joined the Swede on the podium. Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen was sixth and Toronto’s Jordan Belchos was eighth. Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., was sixth in the men's 1,500. Dutch skaters swept the podium with Kjeld Nuis taking gold ahead of Thomas Krol and Patrick Roest. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Completing the 2020 season required MLB to rewrite its rule book. Stadiums were emptied, schedules rewritten. Some players opted out. The ones that didn't spat into COVID-19 testing cups until their mouths went dry. “When it was all said and done, you kind of look back and go, ‘God, that was the longest 60 games I’ve ever been a part of,” veteran pitcher Jon Lester said last month. Well, to borrow from another Chicago Cubs favourite: Let’s play 162! Against the backdrop of a still dangerous coronavirus pandemic, pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training this week, the first step in a 2021 season that will take many of the complexities from 2020's 60-game sprint and stretch them over an additional four months. Sure, there's the usual buzz over players with new homes. Blake Snell and Yu Darvish, hoping to push the upstart San Diego Padres over the top. Still in their way, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who upgraded with NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer. Francisco Lindor is a Met, Nolan Arenado a Cardinal, and George Springer and Marcus Semien have joined up on the Blue Jays. This season, though, promises to again be defined by the pandemic. Offers by MLB to delay opening day were rejected by the players' association last month, defaulting the league into an on-time start. Baseball will again use seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings — experiments introduced during last year's condensed regular season to ease the burden on pitchers amid a flood of postponements prompted by positive tests and contact tracing. Sunflower seeds are still outlawed, and high-fives frowned upon, too. Although limited-capacity crowds are expected at many stadiums, autographs will remain a no-no. Other 2020 changes have been put on the bench. The universal designated hitter is gone, and no deal has been reached to re-expand the post-season. Of course, last year’s agreement to fatten the playoff field from 10 to 16 teams wasn’t finished until hours before the first pitch on opening day, so there’s precedent for a late change. Then again, the league and union have agreed on little lately — hardly a promising sign with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire Dec. 1. Expect chatter about that this spring, too. Scheduling figures to remain a headache. There were 45 games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons last year, and all but two were made up. Players will again be tested 3-4 times per week for COVID-19 and heavily restricted in what they can do during their time off. Lester, signed by Washington as a free agent in January after six seasons with the Cubs, compared the exhaustion of last year's protocols to a deep playoff run. “Mentally, you don’t realize how draining it is until you’re done,” he said. “I think last year was that. It was two months of that mental grind of the testing, worrying about the testing, making sure you’re doing all the right things.” And now it’s time to start all over, beginning soon in Clearwater, Tempe and all the familiar camp sites. Spring rosters will be limited to 75 players, with minor league camps delayed until the big leaguers leave town for opening day April 1. For fans accustomed to exploring the backfields, there won’t be much to see. The good news for all involved — spread of the virus has slowed near camps. Arizona has dropped from a peak of nearly 14,000 daily cases to under 3,000, while Florida went from a high of 19,000 daily cases to under 8,000. Still, MLB has adopted extra spring precautions. The Grapefruit League schedule was reworked to limit travel, and clubs won’t play exhibitions against local colleges — usually a spring staple. Some early games may be shortened to five or seven innings, and half-innings can be called off before three outs if a pitcher has thrown at least 20 pitches. MLB has claimed billions in losses after playing the 2020 season almost entirely without fans, and free agents were met by a sluggish market this winter. Several notable players remain available. Righty starter Jake Odorizzi, an All-Star in 2019, is still without a deal after various ailments ruined his 2020. Gold Glove centre fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. hasn't found a home, either. Trevor Rosenthal, Taijuan Walker and others could help a contender, too. Championship managers Alex Cora and AJ Hinch are back after serving one-year bans stemming from the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal. Cora — fired by Boston shortly before last year's camp opened — was re-hired by the Red Sox, where he won a title in 2018. Hinch, fired as Houston's manager in the wake of his suspension, was hired to replace Ron Gardenhire in Detroit. The only other new manager is a throwback — Tony La Russa, now in charge of the Chicago White Sox. Already a Hall of Famer, La Russa hasn’t managed since 2011, and his hiring was met by skepticism about his potential handling of modern players. La Russa in particular is coming back to a different game. And while many recent changes haven't been wholly popular with fans, the consensus is that all these adaptations are baseball's best chance at normalcy. “I actually liked both the seven-inning doubleheaders and the runner on second,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin wrote in a text to the AP. “I was skeptical at first, but they both were successful in my opinion.” ___ AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report. ___ Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jake Seiner, The Associated Press
It was a Sunday of career- and season-best performances for Canada's men and women speed skaters at the ISU world championships following a recent stretch of podium finishes. With the Canadian medal count at five this week, Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann came closest to the podium on this day, clocking six minutes 56.181 seconds to place fourth in the lone women's 5,000-metre race of the season, matching a career high. "It obviously wasn't the result I was hoping for but there were a lot of positives," the 25-year-old said from Heerenveen, Netherlands. "Not a single lap came easy today but sometimes it doesn't. I'm excited to reassess and start the Olympic year." Teammate Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., also delivered a career best effort, finishing seventh in 7:05.830. Maltais (1:57.417) and Quebec City's Béatrice Lamarche (1:58.995) posted their fastest times of the season in the women's 1500, placing them 13th and 16th, respectively, both career highs. Teammate Abigail McCluskey of Penticton, B.C., finished 21st in 2:01.255. "This morning," she said, "I wasn't sure if my health was going to be good enough following my crash in yesterday's mass start but I'm very happy how my races went. I have to work on my 1,500-metre opener, something I wasn't able to this season. "In the 5,000, I just tried to stick with [winner] Irene [Schouten] for as long as I could." 'I was pretty tired in the last lap' Schouten, who earned a bronze medal in Saturday's mass start, was crowned world champion Sunday after a personal-best time of 6:48.537. Russia's Natalia Voronina and Dutch teammate Carlijn Achtereekte. In men's action, Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., turned in a season-best time of 1:45.860 in the 1,500 to finish a career-high sixth, only 36-100ths of a second off the bronze medal pace set by Patrick Roest of the Netherlands. Kjeld Nuis and Thomas Krol led a Dutch sweep of the podium. The 20-year-old Howe's ranking was the highest for a Canadian in the event since Vincent De Haitre was fourth in 2017. "It gives me motivation for next year," Howe said. "My plan was to be aggressive from the start and hold on to some good speed into the second lap, and I accomplished that. I could have gone much faster; I was pretty tired in the last lap." Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., lost his world record of 12:33.86 in the 10,000 from last year's championships in Salt Lake City as Sweden's Nils van der Poel crossed the finish in 12:32.949. WATCH | Nils van der Poel makes history in men's 10,000m: Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen, the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder from 2015 to 2020, was the fastest Canadian on Sunday, finishing sixth in 13:08.252. Toronto's Jordan Belchos was eighth in 13:11.082. Canada also earned nine World Cup medals during the condensed international season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LONDON — Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rediscovered his scoring prowess with his first Premier League hat trick in a 4-2 win over Leeds on Sunday. Aubameyang put the hosts in front in the 13th minute at Emirates Stadium, teasing Leeds right back Luke Ayling with a series of stepovers before skipping past him. The forward then squeezed a shot between Ayling and Liam Cooper to beat the goalkeeper at the near post. Aubameyang’s penalty in the 41st minute gave Arsenal a second, and right back Hector Bellerin scored the team’s third goal just before halftime after good buildup play. Aubameyang rounded out his hat trick when midfielder Emile Smith Rowe’s cross set up his captain to head home in the 47th. It’s been a difficult period for Aubameyang as he has struggled for form and dealt with personal issues — taking time off to care for his mother, who was ill. He had only restarted to regain his form when he suddenly left to be with his mother for several days. “It’s been a tough time for me, but now it’s time to get the smile back, win games and score goals,” Aubameyang said as he cradled the match ball in his arm. Leeds came back into the game in the second half, with manager Marcelo Bielsa making a double substitution. Pascal Struijk scored with a towering header from a corner to beat goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the 58th. The visitors got a second in the 69th when Helder Costa slotted past Leno after being set up by fellow substitute Tyler Roberts. Arsenal moved up a place into 10th with 34 points, while Leeds dropped down a spot to 11th with 32 points. Arsenal beat the visitors at their own game in the first half, with high-pressing and attacking intensity. Leeds was missing midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is recovering from a calf injury, and Arsenal was able to exploit space in midfield to pile forward. Arsenal controlled the first half and were happy to let Leeds have the ball during spells of the match, especially after the Gunners went ahead. Minutes after Aubameyang’s goal, Bielsa’s frustration showed when he kicked a cup from the touchline. The Argentine manager’s disappointment continued to build as he yelled at his players to press higher and run quicker. But his players’ sloppiness let Arsenal seize control in the first half. Referee Stuart Atwell pointed to the spot twice in the match, the first of which was overturned after a video review determined that Cooper didn’t trip Bukayo Saka in the penalty area. When Atwell signalled another penalty minutes later, there was no need for VAR to intervene. Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was careless when he received a back pass and, as Saka pounced on the ball, Meslier fouled him. Aubameyang stepped up and his spot kick easily beat Meslier. Bielsa was more pleased with the way his team played in the second half, but he wasn't impressed with the performance in the first half. “We didn’t defend well,” he said. “We didn’t defend well because the ball went from back to front too comfortably for Arsenal." ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Frank Griffiths, The Associated Press
BERLIN — In-form Eintracht Frankfurt bolstered its bid for a place in the Champions League next season by moving third in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over Cologne on Sunday. Fourth-place Wolfsburg was held 0-0 at home by Borussia Mönchengladbach in the late game. Goals from André Silva and Evan Ndicka in the second half gave Frankfurt its seventh win from eight games in 2021 and stretched the side’s unbeaten run in the league to 10 games. Frankfurt hasn’t lost in the league since a 2-1 defeat at Wolfsburg on Dec. 11 and its only blip this year was a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Jan. 20. Adi Hütter’s team missed a number of chances to score in the first half and Silva had a goal ruled out through VAR — the ball had gone out of play in the buildup — early in the second, before the Portuguese finally broke the deadlock in the 57th. Erik Durm tried his luck from distance but the shot was deflected into Silva’s path by teammate Daichi Kamada and the forward wasted no time before dinking it over outrushing goalkeeper Timo Horn. It was Silva’s 18th goal of the season. Filip Kostic sent in a corner for defender Ndicka to head Frankfurt’s second in the 79th. WOLFSBURG FRUSTRATED Wolfsburg had to be content with just a point despite creating more chances in a hard-fought game with Gladbach. Xaver Schlager came closest to a late winner when his strike brushed the side netting in injury time. Wolfsburg extended its run of games without conceding to six across all competitions, but saw the end of its five-game winning run. Frankfurt is ahead of Wolfsburg on goal difference. The top four qualify for the Champions League. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
Durant dominated on and off the court for the Warriors. His presence in the Bay Area might not have been well received, but his presence was certainly felt in a multitude of ways.