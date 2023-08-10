Excited Fans Cheer as Taylor Swift Announces Release Date for Rerecorded Album 1989

Taylor Swift announced the release date of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” during the final show of the US leg of her Eras Tour in SoFi Stadium at Inglewood, California, on August 9.

This footage shows the audience’s excited reaction as Taylor announced the rerecorded version of her Grammy-award-winning fourth album.

The album marks the fourth installment in her “Taylor’s Version” series, a project by Swift to rerecord her earlier albums to regain control of her catalog following an acquisition of her previous label.

Music Executive Scooter Braun bought the label Big Machine in 2019, which gave him ownership of the master recordings of Taylor Swift’s first six albums.

The album, which Swift called her “most FAVORITE rerecord I’ve ever done,” will be released on October 27, she announced. Credit: @nothnghppens via Storyful