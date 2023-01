Excessive Rainfall Brings Flooding to Parts of California's Bay Area

Excessive rainfall brought flooding to parts of California’s Bay Area, on Wednesday, January 11, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a flood advisory for the region, urging locals to avoid driving through inundated roadways.

This footage, filmed by Twitter user @GaryLeeDance shows flooded roads in Aptos, with debris strewn along Rio Del Mar beach. Credit: @GaryLeeDance via Storyful