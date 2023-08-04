Excessive Heat Warnings in effect through Monday night
After a brutal record-setting July, extreme heat is back in the forecast this first week of August.
Owen Rose said his "worst fears were realized" as he watched an out-of-control wildfire creep over a ridge and race toward Gun Lake in southern British Columbia, destroying about a dozen properties in its path. "It was shocking to see how fast it was coming down and then it hit a little cabin, or a boathouse, and it hit another little structure and the trees were candling around it before the smoke became really intense," he said in an interview Tuesday. Flames from the lightning-caused Downton
Lingering storms will rumble through Ontario and Quebec overnight Thursday, with a renewed storm risk developing during the day Friday
A line of storms associated with a low-pressure system will bring threats for large hail, intense rainfall, and even some rotation across parts of northern Ontario Wednesday
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese flood victims in hard hit areas of northern China have taken aim at a key Communist Party official, saying he sacrificed their safety to protect President Xi Jinping’s flagship projects.Most Read from BloombergTrump Cites Self Incrimination Concern in Lawsuit Against CohenS&P 500 Wipes Out Almost 1% Gain; Bond Yields Drop: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Treasury Bills Are ‘No-Brainer’Apple Faces Longest Sales Drop in Decades as iPhone SlumpsCredit Suisse Collapsed, And Switzer
OTTAWA — Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area Thursday evening during a severe thunderstorm. It was confirmed near Metcalfe, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, just before 7 p.m. eastern time. There were also a number of reports of hail throughout the national capital, along with strong winds and rain. Ottawa Fire Services says part of a roof was ripped off a home in Riverside South, a community south of Nepean. The fire service says eve
Experts said there are only around 300 individuals in the species.
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record as the weeks-long devastation continues.
Scientists followed the animal’s “loud, harsh” call and found it living over 30 feet up in the trees, a study said.
Scientists spotted the orange-eyed animal sleeping several feet off the ground, a study said.
The worried resident set up a game camera.
Sun bears recently sparked internet interest when the Hangzhou Zoo had to shut down speculation that a bear was a human dressed in a costume
A Montana couple got a late-night wakeup call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun. Bolkcom, 27, a commercial painter and elk hunter, went to investigate and tried to coax the lab-pit bull mix downstairs when he turned around “and there’s this black bear standing in the living room five feet away," Oblander said. Wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, Bolkcom ran back downstairs, got a handgun and returned to the living room where he shot the bear.
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of people threatened by storm-swollen rivers were evacuated in China's northeast on Friday while areas on the outskirts of Beijing cleared debris from flooding that wrecked roads, knocked out power and left neighborhoods in shambles. China is struggling with record-breaking rains in some areas while others suffer scorching summer heat and drought that threatens crops. Flooding near Beijing and in neighboring Hebei province this week killed at least 22 people. Resident Xi
EDMONTON — Alberta's United Conservative government is pausing all approvals of large renewable energy projects in response to what it says are rural and environmental concerns. In a statement Thursday, the government said the Alberta Utilities Commission is to institute a six-month moratorium on approving all wind and solar power projects greater than one megawatt over issues of development on agricultural land, effect on scenery, reclamation security and system reliability. "We are proud of ou
NEW YORK (AP) — There could be a new contender for heaviest animal to ever live. While today's blue whale has long held the title, scientists have dug up fossils from an ancient giant that could tip the scales. Researchers described the species — named Perucetus colossus, or “the colossal whale from Peru” — in the journal Nature on Wednesday. Each vertebra weighs over 220 pounds (100 kilograms) and its ribs measure nearly 5 feet (1.4 meters) long. “It’s just exciting to see such a giant animal t
The main contractor in charge of constructing the Site C hydroelectric dam project near Fort St. John in northeastern B.C. has been hit with a $1.1 million fine for dumping contaminated drainage water into the Peace River.The penalty was imposed after Peace River Hydro Partners pleaded guilty in provincial court in Fort St. John on Monday to depositing a deleterious substance into fish-bearing waters, a violation of the federal Fisheries Act, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada,Th
An adult black bear made quite a splash as he plunged into a big bubble bath at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee, as shown in video released by the zoo on August 3.“Remember being a kid and getting to play in the bubble bath? Well it’s just as fun for Finn, our 10-year-old black bear! It’s hard to tell that he’s around 450 pounds as he splashes around,” the zoo said.This footage shows Finn delighting visitors as he dives into the bubbles. Credit: Zoo Knoxville via Storyful
“Be very worried: Gulf Stream collapse could spark global chaos by 2025” announced the New York Post. “A crucial system of ocean currents is heading for a collapse that ‘would affect every person on the planet” noted CNN in the U.S. and repeated CTV News here in Canada. One can only imagine how those already stricken with climate anxiety internalized this seemingly apocalyptic news as temperature records were being shattered across the globe.
STORY: For years, Beijing resident Gao enjoyed a big apartment in the city's scenic west and a Class-E Mercedes Benz. But he lost it all this week.The result of the most extreme rainfall to hit the Chinese capital in 140 years."After everything, when we woke up in the morning, we could see that the waters were still flowing normally. Then all of a sudden, the water went over the bridge, and then suddenly there was a mudslide that blocked the bridge, and then the water slowly seeped over. There used to be a hill here, and a wall. And then the water went over the walls and came in."Raging water, caused by storms that followed Typhoon Doksuri, destroyed his ground-floor apartment and washed away his car. His front window is now blockaded by tree trunks. Water came up to 12 inches shy of the ceiling.And his living room is filled with debris, forcing him and his wife into temporary housing.“The two of us, my wife and I, we ran for our lives. The tables and chairs were all floating around, it was a squeeze. And the water started to charge. Afterwards, we ran to the second floor and saw the water rushing from the back to the front. All these trees and branches flooded into the living room and blocked the house. There might even be a car in here."Gao's apartment is in the Mentougou district, about 40 km from the heart of Beijing.That's where the first two flood-related casualties were recorded in the city. The area has been the worst hit by flooding.The storm has killed at least 20 people in Beijing and surrounding Hebei province, causing the worst flooding in this area in decades. The rains have since moved on to northeast China.Thousands have been displaced and had their homes ruined. But, despite all this, Gao remains optimistic - simply thankful to be alive.