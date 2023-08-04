Excessive Heat Warnings in effect through Monday night

Reuters Videos

STORY: For years, Beijing resident Gao enjoyed a big apartment in the city's scenic west and a Class-E Mercedes Benz. But he lost it all this week.The result of the most extreme rainfall to hit the Chinese capital in 140 years."After everything, when we woke up in the morning, we could see that the waters were still flowing normally. Then all of a sudden, the water went over the bridge, and then suddenly there was a mudslide that blocked the bridge, and then the water slowly seeped over. There used to be a hill here, and a wall. And then the water went over the walls and came in."Raging water, caused by storms that followed Typhoon Doksuri, destroyed his ground-floor apartment and washed away his car. His front window is now blockaded by tree trunks. Water came up to 12 inches shy of the ceiling.And his living room is filled with debris, forcing him and his wife into temporary housing.“The two of us, my wife and I, we ran for our lives. The tables and chairs were all floating around, it was a squeeze. And the water started to charge. Afterwards, we ran to the second floor and saw the water rushing from the back to the front. All these trees and branches flooded into the living room and blocked the house. There might even be a car in here."Gao's apartment is in the Mentougou district, about 40 km from the heart of Beijing.That's where the first two flood-related casualties were recorded in the city. The area has been the worst hit by flooding.The storm has killed at least 20 people in Beijing and surrounding Hebei province, causing the worst flooding in this area in decades. The rains have since moved on to northeast China.Thousands have been displaced and had their homes ruined. But, despite all this, Gao remains optimistic - simply thankful to be alive.