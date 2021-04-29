Examining Emhoff's historic second gentleman role
Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is the first man to take on the more traditional role of supporter and confidant of the vice president. (April 29)
The Ottawa Senators moved out of the North Division basement in style Wednesday, with Brady Tkachuk leading the way in a convincing win over the Canucks.
Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.
Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is nearly complete.
He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.
The reigning NL MVP is no match for Anthony Rizzo, apparently.
The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.
Amid an offseason of public silence, Seahawks brass faced questions Wednesday about the drama surrounding their franchise quarterback.
According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.
Once again, the 76ers are widely expected to be leading the charge for Kyle Lowry this summer.
It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.
Butler also said that Lowry is his favorite player to compete against.
The secondary scoring is there, but David Pastrnak’s uneven season and the lackluster performances in the bottom six have held the Bruins back.
A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.
If a full-slate settlement were ever to happen in Watson’s legal cases, it would be with the aim of getting him traded to Miami.
MIAMI — The postgame routine between San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra is almost always the same. A handshake or embrace near midcourt at the final buzzer. They exchange a few words. They laugh. And then the coaches head off in opposite directions. “Respect,” Popovich said. “Class,” Spoelstra said. It has been this way for a while now, and was again Wednesday when they went head-to-head for the 37th time. The postgame meeting tradition goes back to at least the 2013 NBA Finals, a seven-game series that the Spurs felt they let get away — Ray Allen's game-tying 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left in regulation of Game 6 had a little to do with that. But even in that moment, as Miami’s on-court championship celebration was just starting, Popovich gave Spoelstra a hug and said a few words of congratulations into his ear. Later that summer, Popovich sent Spoelstra a note with more words of praise and wisdom. And the mutual admiration has grown ever since between the two coaches who have been in their jobs longer than any other current coaches in the NBA; Popovich took over in San Antonio in 1996, Spoelstra was promoted by the Heat in April 2008, a few days before Dallas hired Rick Carlisle. “I really admire what he’s done, coming up through the ranks and how he’s matriculated through the different levels in the league and ended up in a position he’s in,” Popovich said of Spoelstra, who famously started in the Heat video room under Pat Riley and has been in Miami ever since. “He’s worked so hard, done such a great job, and it’s just kind of thrilling to see somebody achieve that.” Included in those 37 meetings are two NBA Finals matchups in 2013 and 2014 — the Heat won the first one, the Spurs took the rematch. Popovich is 21-16 in the series, but Wednesday was a milestone for Spoelstra, who got his 600th regular-season victory. He and Popovich are two of only six coaches to win 600 regular-season games with one franchise. “He’s always just been an incredible example of class, dignity,” Spoelstra said of Popovich. “To be able to do that after wins or losses, I just think it’s a great example that you can still have class regardless of how the outcome comes during a game.” Spoelstra sees plenty of similarities between the franchises. There’s stability in ownership, stability in the front offices, even a penchant for simple black polo shirts in this dressed-down era for coaches in the NBA thanks to a relaxation of rules during the pandemic. And each franchise has long had the reputation for doing things the right way. Popovich spoke volumes about that tie-in between the teams when he asked former Heat assistant Dan Craig, now the associate head coach for the Los Angeles Clippers, to join him with USA Basketball for some workouts in Las Vegas three summers ago. Popovich will coach the U.S. men’s basketball team in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. “Our paths haven’t crossed a great deal, if at all, over the years. Maybe just in passing, and summer league, but that’s about it,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been an incredible example of a role model, I think, for so many of us coaches. We just watch how he operates and runs that program, they have a great culture, their structure, but I think there’s also a growth mindset, and an openness to be vulnerable and learn about different things.” And yes, after Miami finished off its 116-111 win on Wednesday, there was the midcourt chat and a congratulatory pat on the back. It only took a few seconds, as usual, and then they headed their separate ways once again. As always, the respect was clear. “We’ve had some great battles,” Popovich said. “Our teams have competed against each other enough, and at high levels, where we both appreciate what that’s like to go through that — sometimes on top, sometimes not. So, I think a respect develops out of that and an understanding of how tough these jobs are and how fortunate we are to be able to compete at this level. I think that’s a big part of it.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Tauchman had three hits in his first game with San Francisco, Alex Wood struck out nine over six innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 Wednesday night. Tauchman, acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday, started in centre field and went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. A backup in New York's star-studded outfield, the 30-year-old Tauchman is hoping to establish himself as an everyday player. Wood (3-0) held the Rockies hitless through 5 2/3 innings and won his third consecutive start to begin his Giants career. He allowed two runs, four hits and two walks. Brandon Belt added a two-run single for the Giants, who improved to 16-9 and remained tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL West. Yonathan Daza had an RBI single in Colorado’s two-run seventh, when the Rockies pulled within 4-2. But they fell to an NL-worst 9-15 and are 1-8 on the road. San Francisco has won eight of its past 11. The rotation has keyed the Giants’ surprising start – their starting pitching leads the majors with a 2.20 ERA. Wood, signed to a one-year deal in the off-season, has a 1.50 ERA and had the Rockies flailing at his sharp slider all night. He didn’t allow a baserunner until walking Charlie Blackmon in the fifth. When Garrett Hampson doubled to right with two outs in the sixth, it ended a string of 11 2/3 hitless innings for Wood dating back to his previous start. The Giants took the lead with four runs in the second inning. They got an assist from German Marquez (1-2), who walked in the first two runs and then allowed Belt’s two-run single. It was 4-1 when Camilo Doval relieved Wood with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh, and Doval coaxed a 4-6-3 double play from Colorado's Josh Fuentes. After walking Elias Diaz, Doval stranded a runner at third by retiring pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia on a comebacker. The Giants broke the game open with a three-run seventh. ROSTER MOVES The Giants placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL (retroactive to Monday) with a strained left oblique and recalled lefty reliever Sam Selman. They also optioned RHP Gregory Santos to make room for Tauchman on the roster. Tauchman was acquired for left-hander Wandy Peralta and a player to be named. TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta, working to come off the injured list healing from a strained elbow, could be activated as soon as the team’s upcoming road trip, but the Giants still want to see how he comes out of a simulated game. UP NEXT The Giants are off Thursday and begin a three-game series at San Diego on Friday, with Kevin Gausman (1-0, 2.14) starting. The Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.76) to the hill Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series at Arizona. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Stiglich, The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Evander Kane reached the 20-goal mark for the sixth straight season, Josef Korenar made 28 saves to win his second straight start and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Wednesday night. Kane's goal started a three-goal barrage for San Jose in the first period with Rudolfs Balcers and Kevin Labanc following up to help San Jose sweep the two-game series against Arizona. The Sharks entered the series on an eight-game losing streak that all but knocked them out of playoff contention. With the back-to-back losses the Coyotes fell three points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the West Division with the Blues holding three games in hand. Arizona has lost nine of 11 games overall. Tomas Hertl sealed the game with an empty-net goal for San Jose. Phil Kessel and Johan Larsson scored but the Coyotes couldn't get anything else past the 23-year-old rookie Korenar. He got his first two career wins this week against Arizona. Kane played a big role in both wins with a goal and three assists on Monday night and then another goal in this game to give him 20 on the season. Kane became the fourth player to reach at least 20 goals in each of the past six seasons, joining Alex Ovechkin, Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov. Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves for Arizona. FAST START The Sharks jumped on top of Arizona early for a second straight game. After scoring 17 seconds into the game on Monday, the Sharks took 1:12 to get on the board in this game when Kane finished off a nifty passing sequence started by Tomas Hertl and Alexander Barabanov. San Jose added to that lead when Balcers took a turnover at the blue line and skated in to beat Kuemper with a backhand to make it 2-0. Labanc added the third goal when he knocked in a loose puck after a scramble in front of the net. SHARK KILLER Kessel got the Coyotes on the board late in the first period when Nick Schmaltz's shot deflected off him and in for his 18th goal. Arizona had an extra skater on the ice for 59 seconds because of a delayed penalty before the goal. It was Kessel's eighth goal of the season against San Jose, tying a record for the most vs. the Sharks held by Teemu Selanne (1995-96) and Luc Robitaille (1992-93). UP NEXT Coyotes: Host Vegas on Friday night. Sharks: Visit Colorado on Friday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
WINNIPEG — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins says the Edmonton Oilers are peaking at the perfect time this season. After downing the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday, the Oilers (29-26-2) have points from eight of 10 games in April and are finding their form as they push toward the playoffs. “We had a bit of a shaky start to this season. But we just stuck with it, we didn’t get down on ourselves and ever since then, we’ve kind of been rolling," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Things are going well for us right now but we can’t take our foot off the gas here. We’ve got to keep pushing and striving to get better every day.” A potent power play was key to Edmonton's success Wednesday. The Oilers were 2 for 3 with the man advantage. Winnipeg was 0 for 1. The second power-play goal of the night came 6:20 into the second after Blake Wheeler was handed a double-minor for a high stick that left Ethan Bear with a cut over his lip. Nugent-Hopkins wasted no time, riffling a shot in past the far post just 12 seconds into the man advantage to make it 2-1. The Oilers forward has 14 goals on the season, including five against the Jets. He also notched an assist on Wednesday. “Obviously special teams is huge," Nugent-Hopkins said. "The power play, sometimes that’s the way you win games and tonight it got the job done for us.” Tyson Barrie also had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, while Leon Draisaitl buried an empty-net strike with nine seconds left on the game clock. Oilers captain Connor McDavid recorded assists on all three goals. Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen posted 29 saves to collect his 11th win of the season. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24-of-26 for the Jets. It was a hard-fought game where a couple of power-play goals made all the difference, said Edmonton coach Dave Tippett. "It was just kind of a slug fest after that, just trying to find space out there," he said. "We knew they were going to play hard. They’re a desperate team. I like the way our guys kind of hung in the game." Wheeler scored the lone goal for Winnipeg (27-19-3), temporarily drawing the Jets even 4:29 into the second period. Andrew Copp forced Edmonton defenceman Dmitry Kulikov to turn over the puck along the end boards and Copp shipped the puck out to Wheeler in the right face-off circle. The Jets captain blasted a shot past Koskinen for his 11th of the season. Wheeler missed six games earlier this month with a concussion and had not scored since March 26. It's been a tough stretch for the Jets, with Wednesday's loss extending Winnipeg's longest losing skid of the season to five games. "It was a step in the right direction tonight, but nothing’s going our way," Wheeler said of the result. Despite the slump, the Jets remain solidly in the hunt for a playoff spot, sitting third in the all-Canadian North Division, three points behind the Oilers. Hellebuyck believes Winnipeg will turn things around and said there were bright spots in Wednesday's loss. "But we can’t settle for losing," he said. "We’re going to snap out of this and it’s going to be big. And we’re going to carry that momentum. So it’s just a matter of time." Busting the team's slump is no different than working with an individual player who isn't scoring, said Jets coach Paul Maurice. The group needs to look at where they have chances and figure out what they can do better, he said. After being trounced 6-1 by the Oilers on Monday, what the Jets wanted to do better was limit rush chances. Maurice said they largely accomplished that on Wednesday. "We did what we set out to do here tonight and we’ve got to build on that," he said. "If you can’t get the win in the game, you've got to leave the rink feeling like you’re moving in the right direction. I think we did that here today." It's a quick turnaround for the Oilers, who'll be in Calgary Thursday to face the Flames. The Jets will visit the Canadiens in Montreal on Friday. NOTES: Wednesday marked the final matchup of the regular season between the two teams, with the Oilers winning seven of nine games. … McDavid has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) against the Jets this season. He also put up 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) against the Ottawa Senators this year. … McDavid is on a five-game point streak with five goals and 10 assists since April 10. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021. The Canadian Press
PHOENIX — Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded triple during a six-run fifth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Kim Ha-Seong each had two hits and two RBIs, and the San Diego Padres overcame starter Ryan Weathers' early injury in a 12-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. Machado’s triple capped a string of seven straight hits for the Padres, who got only one runner as far as second base in the first four innings against Arizona emergency starter Riley Smith (1-1). Kim and Tatis had RBI singles in the fifth, Kim had his first career two-RBI game and Jake Cronenworth hit a pinch-homer for San Diego, which broke an 11-game losing streak at Chase Field. Jorge Mateo added a two-run homer in the ninth, his first in the majors. Weathers, who entered with an 0.59 ERA, was replaced because of left arm soreness after pitching a scoreless first inning. Aaron Northcraft (1-0), the third of eight Padres’ pitchers, got his first major league victory. Wyatt Mathisen homered and Nick Ahmed had two hits and two RBIs for Arizona, which had won seven of eight. The Diamondbacks won the series opener Tuesday to move over .500 for the first time this season but dropped to 12-12. Jurickson Profar, who also had two hits, singled to open the San Diego fifth and Victor Caratini, Kim, Tommy Pham, Tatis and Trent Grisham followed with singles for a 3-2 lead before Machado cleared the bases on the line drive just out of the reach of diving left fielder David Peralta. SIGN OF THE TIMES San Diego right fielder Wil Myers was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of contact tracing issues involving COVID-19 protocols, the Padres said. Myers was cleared to play as the game progressed, and he contributed an RBI single as a pinch-hitter in a three-run eighth inning. GOING, GOING .. CAUGHT Arizona right fielder Josh Rojas took a home run away from Tatis with a leaping catch at the 376-foot sign in right-centre field with runners on the corners for the first out of the eighth inning. Tatis still got an RBI when Kim tagged and scored from third base. TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: C Austin Nola (fractured left finger) was activated from the injured list prior to the game and made his first appearance of the season, flying out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. C Luis Campusano was optioned to the alternate training site. ... OF Tommy Pham (calf) had a pinch-hit single in the fifth inning but was removed for a pinch-runner after going from second to third on a single. Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Widener (right groin strain) was scratched from a schedule start Wednesday and placed on the injured list after feeling tightness while shagging balls during batting practice Tuesday. … OK Kole Calhoun (left hamstring) was placed on the injured list. … RHP Joakim Soria (calf) threw at the alternate training site and took PFP on Tuesday and is “getting pretty close” to returning from the injured list, manager Torey Lovullo said. … C/OF Daulton Varsho was recalled to replace Calhoun. UP NEXT Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.27) is set to pitch the opener of a series against San Francisco on Friday against RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0, 2.14). Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 4.57 ERA) will oppose Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.76) in the opener of a four-game home at Chase Field on Thursday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jack Magruder, The Associated Press