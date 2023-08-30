Ex-Wellington polo mogul seeks new trial in DUI manslaughter case
An imprisoned former Wellington polo mogul was back in a West Palm Beach courtroom Wednesday.
An imprisoned former Wellington polo mogul was back in a West Palm Beach courtroom Wednesday.
A Black Montreal family says they were victims of racial profiling when they were removed from a Florida-bound flight after telling Air Canada staff their bags hadn't been loaded on the plane.Members of the Wright family are calling for accountability today as they described the situation July 28 at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.Keith Wright says that after his daughter informed a flight attendant the family's bags were still on the tarmac, the plane returned to the gate and the pair we
The Texas senator was caught sharing more misinformation on social media.
TORONTO — Ontario is looking at returning land to the Greenbelt after a developer recently listed two parcels for sale, Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday. In a written statement, Ford said the government learned the owner of two parcels in Ajax, Ont., that were part of the Greenbelt land removal had listed the properties for sale. "At no point was the intention to sell disclosed to the government’s facilitator during active and ongoing discussions," Ford said. "This behaviour goes against everythin
BURLINGTON, ONT. — Police west of Toronto are warning drivers to keep their windows closed as they pass the scene where five million bees fell off a truck. Halton Regional Police say the crates of bees fell onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street in Burlington, Ont. They thanked the beekeepers who arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to help with the cleanup. Police told passing drivers to keep their windows closed and pedestrians to avoid the area until the scene was clear. The force says the
US District Judge Timothy Kelly, the judge who would have sentenced the men, was sick, The US Marshals Service told Insider.
Renee Skoglund, 30, will spend eight years on probation and must repay for the cost of the investiagtion into her false report
The Florida man “was unique in that he followed through with some of these threats, including by emailing explicit pictures to one victim’s college admissions department,” authorities said.
CNNA retired California Superior Court judge on Monday criticized attorneys for former President Donald Trump over a “stunningly stupid” argument they made in a court filing while trying to push their client’s Washington, D.C., criminal trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection all the way to 2026—an effort that ultimately failed.Appearing on CNN’s The Source, LaDoris Hazzard Cordell told anchor Kaitlan Collins that it was inappropriate for Trump’s attorneys to reference the landmark 1932 Supreme Court
Ta'Kiya Young, 21, was shot and killed Thursday evening by police officers responding to reports that she had stolen liquor from a Kroger store.
A former Calgary teacher who pleaded guilty to raping and robbing a number of women has been handed a 13-year sentence for his crimes.In February, Andrew Frank Sorensen, 37, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault with an imitation firearm and five counts of robbery with an imitation firearm. One of his victims described the trauma of the attack as "a wound that I will never erase" in her victim impact statement.A publication ban protects the identities of the victims.Prosecutor Donna Sp
“This is a tragedy all the way around,” officials told a news outlet.
OTTAWA — The leaders of the "Freedom Convoy" are preparing to answer to criminal charges next week for their part in the massive demonstration that gridlocked Ottawa last year — but the stakes go beyond the actions of two protest organizers. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were among the most prominent organizers of the protest movement that rolled into Ottawa early in 2022, and they're scheduled to be the first members of the organizing committee to stand trial on Sept. 5. But that is not where th
The Atlanta-based lawyer faces 12 charges over his efforts to undo Joe Biden's 2020 win.
Security in the parking garage said the van was illegally parked, so they called a tow truck, according to police.
Under Justin Trudeau, Canada has sought to position itself as the global bastion of progressive politics. In my latest Telegraph documentary, seen above, I went to the former British colony to find out how Canadians are dealing with Trudeau’s radical reforms; from the promotion of gender ideology in schools and the mass legalisation of drugs, to his extreme new suicide laws and clamp downs on freedom of speech.
The bodies were found after the man’s father had been trying to get in touch with him and eventually went round to the family’s apartment
Police officers responding to a request for a welfare check at an Upper West Side apartment found two adults and two young children dead.
Teacher charged with having sex with 14-year-old student in her classroom
“Although it was not her owner, this pup breaking loose likely saved a life,” authorities in Indiana said.
VANCOUVER — It started with what Vancouver police say was a "violent and unprovoked" attack on Canada Day 2009 near Granville Island, where a young woman was sexually assaulted before a witness intervened. There would be three more sexual attacks on women over the following 18 months in downtown Vancouver, and the suspect would evade capture for 14 years. But now, police say they have solved the cold-case sexual assaults, leading to the arrest of a suspect in Saskatchewan. The Vancouver Police D