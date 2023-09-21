Ex-Trump aide says Giuliani was known to be a 'liability'
Cassidy Hutchinson explains why the then-president said "I’m not wearing this thing" in 2020.
The advisory comes a day after tensions escalated over the killing of a Sikh separatist.
The conservative outlet savagely mocked the four-times-indicted Republican candidate in an editorial.
According to the report, Trump made the remarks to his former White House chief of staff as tensions escalated with North Korea early in his term.
It allegedly happened on Jan. 6, 2021, backstage during then-President Donald Trump's speech to his followers.
A former federal prosecutor who helped investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe said Wednesday she left the team because of concerns with then-Attorney General William Barr’s public comments about the case and because she strongly disagreed with a draft of an interim report he considered releasing before the election. It marked the first time Dannehy has spoken publicly about her sudden resignation from the probe overseen by former special counsel John Durham. Durham, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, was appointed in the spring of 2019 by Barr to investigate potential wrongdoing by government officials and others in the early days of the FBI probe into ties between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to urge the GOP to hold the line on the"very important" government funding deadline on September 30.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyMaybe Rudy Giuliani is working on an insanity defense for the day he faces RICO charges down in Georgia, along with Donald Trump and 17 others.He certainly seemed on the way to proving himself nuts last week, when he paid an insulting pittance toward a seven-figure legal debt to his longtime lawyer Robert Costello, after letting people believe he had raked in more than $1 million at a fundraiser.As any sane New York lawyer could have pred
On abortion and a few other issues, the former president is using all sorts of rhetorical misdirection to avoid being tagged as an extremist.
It was to be Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy's first in- person appearance at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Moscow's invasion of his country, and Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia objected to him taking the floor before the 15 council members. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, serving as president of the tense session, responded with a gibe at Moscow, which has long said the invasion does not amount to a war but was a "special military operation". "I want to assure our Russian colleagues and everyone here that this is not a special operation by the Albanian presidency," Rama, known for a piercing sense of humor, said to muted laughter across the room.
(Bloomberg) -- Conservative Republicans are already laying the groundwork for Donald Trump’s return to the White House, identifying key cabinet and other possible top officials months before the first nominating contest next year.Most Read from BloombergIndia Suspends Visas, Canada Pulls Diplomats Amid TensionsEx-Goldman Bankers Make a Fortune With Controversial Bet on Coal‘Dead Space’ Co-Creator Departs Startup After Newest Game FlopsIt’s Going to Be More Expensive to Visit IcelandThe America F
Several photos published by Russian-affiliated accounts appear to show Army Gen. Sergey Surovikin in Algeria, experts and observers say.
The California Democrat highlighted Republican hypocrisy as he called out the Ohio lawmaker for defying a subpoena.
One post announced that his father had died and that he would be taking his place in the 2024 presidential election. It was deleted not long after.
Tuberville told fellow GOP senators on Tuesday that he intended to try and force a vote to appoint a new Marine Corps commandant.
India is the fifth largest economy and is seen by the West as a key partner against China.
Igor Girkin dictated a doomsday-esque diatribe to his Telegram from prison this week, offering himself up as a uniting force for remaining "patriots."
Troops from one battalion published a video online in which they said they had abandoned their equipment after being ordered to form an assault group, according to a report.
EDMONTON — The Alberta government is set to release its long-promised report on whether the province should quit the Canada Pension Plan and pursue its own provincial program. United Conservative Premier Danielle Smith, along with Finance Minister Nate Horner and panel chair Jim Dinning, are to release the report at a news conference in Calgary on Thursday. The Opposition NDP says it has received leaked details of what is coming and says Albertans should prepare for some financial flim-flam on t
OTTAWA — Conservative MPs were told not to post online or talk to media about competing protests on Parliament Hill that saw protesters clashing over how schools should handle LGBTQ+ issues. The Canadian Press obtained a copy of the message sent to members of Pierre Poilievre's caucus, which warned them not to speak publicly about the issue and provided talking points they could use to communicate with their constituents. It is common for the Opposition leader's office to issue suggested talking