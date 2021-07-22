Ex-staffers claim Indigenous employees marginalized in Carolyn Bennett’s office

The Canadian Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Willis made seven saves and Nashville played a scoreless draw with the Columbus Crew to extend its unbeaten streak to six games. Willis has an MLS-leading six shutouts this season. Columbus (5-3-6) is unbeaten, but has just one win, in its last five games. Nashville (5-1-8), which scored a club-record five goals in its 5-1 win over Chicago on Saturday, was shutout for the first time in six games. It was the third game ever between the clubs, with the Crew winning each of the