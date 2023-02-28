Ex-JPD officer arrested again

CBC

A second person has been charged in what Peel police say was an "airline ticket scam" that took place across the Greater Toronto Area almost two years ago. Between June and December 2021, police say two people misrepresented themselves as working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom to gain access to a major European airline's secure online booking portal. "It is alleged that these two individuals fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the p