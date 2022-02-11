'Everything is on the table' -Trudeau on ending blockades

"Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end," Trudeau told reporters. "I can't say too much more now as to exactly when or how this ends because, unfortunately, we are concerned about violence."

"We are a long way from ever having to call in the military... it is not something we are seriously contemplating at this time," he later added.

Ontario declared a state of emergency on Friday and threatened to fine and jail protesters who have been blocking a key U.S. trade corridor for four days, damaging auto production and drawing calls for action from the White House.