Everything we know about the Sex & the City reboot

From who's returning to when filming starts, here's what we know!
Gary Bettman was hoping to put his feet up, if only for a day or two. After handing out the Stanley Cup inside the Edmonton bubble to the Tampa Bay Lightning to conclude the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 campaign back in September, the NHL commissioner expected a bit of down time before taking stock of the league's next steps. He couldn't have been more wrong. "I laboured under the delusion that ... we'd be able to take a breath," Bettman said on a video conference call with reporters Monday. "When my plane landed back in the New York area the next day after the Stanley Cup was presented, the phone started ringing and we were back at it again." Roughly 3 1/2 months later, after negotiations with the NHL Players' Association, governments and various other stakeholders, hockey is set to get back up and running Wednesday with a shortened 56-game season as COVID-19's second wave continues to wash over large swaths of North America. And Bettman made it clear the NHL will have to ready to adjust and adapt to whatever obstacles arise. "We understand that there is an element of risk, that COVID-19 may impact one or more games," he said. "We also understand, as we have throughout, that in order to accomplish our goal we're going to need to be flexible and agile in how we deal with whatever we're confronted with." Unlike the summer, the NHL's 31 teams will be travelling for road games instead of playing inside the bubbles the league erected in Toronto and Edmonton. There are 213 pages of protocols for players and clubs to follow, but there's a much greater risk of exposure this time around. "The protocols are not a suggestion or a recommendation," Bettman said. "They will need to be done in order for us to address and get through the pandemic, and we will vigorously enforce them. "We will be guided by the medical experts." While Bettman said it quickly became clear the hub cities would be safe for last year's post-season, the idea of sending players back into a bubble for up to six months was something he "couldn't even ask. But the league has already had to make adjustments due to the coronavirus. The Dallas Stars have had to postpone at least two games after six players and two staff tested positive, while the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks have either held team members out of practice or cancelled scheduled activities due to potential virus exposure. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said what struck him most about the process of figuring how to play the 2020-21 season — one that will include and all-Canadian division to avoid crossing the border because of pandemic-related restrictions — was the different challenges presented compared to the summer restart. "We've gotten to where we've gotten to," Daly said. "We're looking forward to starting the season." Bettman said the league is going to play because it's important for the game, fans and players want it to happen, and games could provide a small sense of normalcy for people. "It would be cheaper for us to shut the doors and not play," Bettman said. "We're going to lose more money at the club level and at the league level by playing than by not playing." So how much are they talking in terms of the financial hit to a billion-dollar business that relies on fans attending games — only a handful of teams are likely to have spectators this season — for roughly 50 per cent of its revenue? "The magnitude of the loss when you add it all up starts with a 'B,'" Bettman said. "We're out of the 'M' range and into the 'B' range. "That's just what we have to deal with and that's what the clubs have decided they're prepared to do." OUTBREAK IN DALLAS The league continues to investigate what led to the COVID-19 in Dallas, but added it seems to be coming to an end. "We're still trying to get our arms around exactly how the spread occurred," Daly said. "It has turned out to be kind of a classic outbreak, and there may be a variety of factors associated with it." He added that although the league has robust measures in place, they're changing as new information becomes available. "We learn things every day with respect to the protocols — where they work well, where they can be improved," Daly said. "We're making daily modifications, enhancements to the protocol to make sure they're working as well as they can be, and doing what they're intended to do." FANS IN THE STANDS The NHL expects three teams — the Stars, Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes — to begin the season with a limited number of fans in their respective arenas. The Blue Jackets and Penguins are other potential candidates, while the Lightning have the OK from local authorities, but announced over the weekend they'll play in front of an empty building for the foreseeable future. ADDING IT UP Bettman said he NHL has included sponsors on helmets this season as a form of "revenue retention" to placate corporate partners because of the lack of fans in arenas and the abbreviated schedule. But he stressed decals on helmets doesn't mean corporate logos on jersey are next. "I don't think anybody should jump to conclusions that because we've done this we're now down a path to do a whole bunch of other things," Bettman said. "The jury is still out on jersey signage." LAKE TAHOE One place where fans definitely won't be in attendance is Lake Tahoe, Calif., where the NHL announced it will hold two outdoor games Feb. 20 and 21. The first matchup will see the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Colorado Avalanche before the Boston Bruins meet the Philadelphia Flyers. "We were looking for a picturesque, magnificent place with a lake and mountains that are snow-covered," Bettman said. "It had to have a location where we could put a rink where you could get that visual." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2011. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield made a big 3-pointer moments after Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis had a basket taken away following a replay review, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pacers 127-122 on Monday night.Hield finished with 18 points on six 3s as the Kings won for the second time in seven games. Harrison Barnes had a season-high 30 points and eight rebounds, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists.“This was probably our best win just because it was consistent throughout,” Sacramento coach Luke Walton said. “It wasn’t a ton of highs or a ton of lows. It was just consistent basketball. Win or lose, this is how we have to play.”The Kings held a one-point lead when Sabonis went up underneath the basket and was credited with a bucket as Richaun Holmes was called for goaltending with 1:25 remaining. After a lengthy review, the call was overturned.After Hield’s 3 made it 121-117, Indiana’s Victor Oladipo missed from beyond the arc. Fox then scored on a soaring one-handed dunk.“As a group we know we didn’t put forth our best effort these last couple of games,” Holmes said. “It’s about staying locked in. This is how we feel we can play every night. This has to be the standard.”Sabonis had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon added 24 points, while Oladipo and Doug McDermott scored 21 apiece.Indiana forced turnovers on two of the first three possessions of the game, but coach Nate Bjorkgren felt the Pacers' defence broke down at key times.“We have to do a better job on the ball, just being more active there, so they can’t have their pinpoint precise passes right into their shooting pocket like a coach would pass it,” Bjorkgren said. “That wasn’t much fun tonight.”Oladipo scored 14 of 17 points for Indiana during a late stretch in the fourth. He, too, blamed the Pacers' defence.“We just have to do a better job of getting stops and do a better job of sacrificing on that end,” Oladipo said. “We have to talk better. We have to communicate better. We have to be decisive and smart. It’s the little things right now. It’s not something major we can’t fix.”Fox made a buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half with the Kings up 65-64. It came 10 seconds after Brogdon’s 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of the 6-foot-10 Holmes.TIP-INSPacers: McDermott had 13 points in the second quarter on 5-of-6 shooting. … Myles Turner followed an offensive rebound with a tomahawk dunk in the first half. ... Bjorkgren won a challenge in the fourth quarter after Turner was initially called for his fourth foul. The call was overturned and the foul rescinded.Kings: Holmes had 16 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. “He’s our motor,” said first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 12 points. “When he’s energetic and makes plays like that … it just goes down the line.” ... Sacramento has scored 60 or more points in the first half of five of its 11 games.UP NEXTPacers: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.Kings: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. It will be the second game in four days between the teams, after the Blazers won 125-99 on Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Wagaman, The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 30 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 9.6 seconds left to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 112-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.Damian Lillard added 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 20 off the bench for the Blazers, who erased a 17-point deficit and overcame Pascal Siakam’s first career triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.McCollum hit his clutch shot over Fred VanVleet off a spectacular series of dribble moves.“I work on this stuff,” McCollum said. “I work on my game. I tell people all the time: `I’ve been ready.’”Anthony had 13 points in the fourth quarter, including several big shots from right in front of Toronto’s bench — where the Raptors made noise all night.He relished the moment and the banter.“Yeah, it’s fun,” Anthony said. “You’re going to hear it even more with no fans. You live for those moments. You want that pressure on you. (There’s) nothing like making shots in front of the opposing team’s bench as they are yelling at you.”Siakam’s potential game-winning shot rimmed out on the final play — for the second time in two nights. The same thing happened to him in a one-point loss Sunday to Golden State.McCollum also thought he had something to do with Robert Covington’s defence on Siakam’s shot.“I told (Covington) that Siakam felt like he had a matchup against him tonight and I think he took it personally,” McCollum said.For the Raptors, it was yet another close loss that left them 2-8, tied for the worst record in the NBA.“We fought hard to get wins and it came down to a couple of possessions,” Siakam said. “If we had made a couple of shots, we’d have a different record right now. But if you look at the record, it’s tough.”Portland starting centre Jusuf Nurkic went to the locker room in the first half with a bruised quadriceps and did not return. His replacement, Enes Kanter, did a solid job filling in with 14 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.Siakam gave the Raptors a 111-110 lead with 54 seconds left on a cutting layup. After an empty Blazers possession, VanVleet missed a jumper on the other end for Toronto before McCollum put Portland ahead.Siakam was dominant early, racking up 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the first quarter, which he capped by hitting a jumper at the buzzer. Toronto held a 32-21 lead after the Blazers shot just 36% in the period.The Raptors pushed their lead to 52-35 in the second quarter, but Portland closed the half on a 20-8 run and trailed 60-55 at the break.Kanter gave the Blazers their first lead at 61-60 in the third quarter, but the Raptors answered and led 86-76 heading into the fourth.Siakam picked up his fifth foul while guarding McCollum with 6:37 remaining.TIP-INSTrail Blazers: Portland coach Terry Stotts was asked before the game about the bench pairing of Kanter and Anthony, particularly on the defensive end. “I look at the net rating rather than offensive and defensive rating,” Stotts said. “The last four or five game they’ve been a net positive. There’s been a lot of conversation about that. I think Enes and Melo have played really well together the last five games.”Raptors: Relying on a smaller unit again, coach Nick Nurse benched starting centre Alex Len for the entire second half. Fellow big man Aron Baynes did not play. Toronto began the day ranked 18th in the NBA in defensive rating, but held Stephen Curry to 2-for-16 shooting Sunday night against Golden State. According to Nurse, part of that was going small — but he hopes to find more time for Len and Baynes while still playing solid defence. “Our last six quarters of defence are what we’re used to,” Nurse said before Monday’s game. “Maybe it’s some other factors, but it seems to me the small lineup has given us a chance to play that way. But again, we have to figure something out with those guys on the floor.”UP NEXTTrail Blazers: Play on Wednesday at Sacramento, where they beat the Kings on Saturday by 26 points.Raptors: Return to Tampa, Florida, where they will face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday for the first in a stretch of five straight games.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsErik GarcíA Gundersen, The Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — By batting down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass as time ran out to secure Buffalo’s first playoff victory in 25 years, safety Micah Hyde and the defence pushed its bend-but-don’t-break reputation to its limits.It wasn’t pretty, nor easy, Hyde acknowledged, noting how he sensed a tinge of lingering nerves among his teammates upon entering the celebratory locker room following the 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC wild-card playoff on Saturday.And he was among the first to acknowledge the Bills have plenty to clean up, even before learning Buffalo’s divisional-round opponent will be Lamar Jackson and the run-happy Baltimore Ravens (12-5) following their 20-13 win at Tennessee on Sunday.“There’s still a lot of stuff we have to work on and that’s weird to say after winning a playoff game,” Hyde said. “But that’s the truth.”The Bills' defence hasn’t been the reliable and sturdy unit it was in finishing among the NFL’s top three in fewest yards allowed the previous two seasons. Buffalo (14-3) has at times struggled against the run, had difficulty getting stops on third down, and walked a perilous line by allowing opponents to mount fourth-quarter comebacks.It happened in a 35-32 win in Week 2 over the Rams, in which Los Angeles pulled ahead by rallying from a 28-3 deficit. Josh Allen bailed out the Bills with a 3-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox with 15 seconds left. The Bills were in jeopardy of losing to New England in Week 8 before backup defensive lineman Justin Zimmer stripped Cam Newton of the ball at Buffalo’s 14 with 31 seconds left to seal a 24-21 win.And the most egregious example came on Nov. 15 in a 32-30 loss at Arizona, which DeAndre Hopkins sealed with a leaping 43-yard touchdown catch with 2 seconds remaining. Buffalo has won seven straight since.The memory wasn’t lost on Hyde, one of three Bills defenders surrounding Arizona's Hopkins, as Rivers heaved a 47-yard attempt intended for T.Y. Hilton.“I just backed up in the end zone and said, 'Dang, no way this is happening again,’” said Hyde, who burst through a crowd of bodies to bat down the ball with two hands. “I wish I would’ve done that in AZ, but hey, you learn something.”The Bills' defence held in a game the Colts enjoyed an eight-plus minute edge in time of possession, crossed midfield on all nine drives except for a kneel-down to end the first half, and generated 472 yards offence — the most by a losing team that didn’t commit a turnover in NFL playoff history.To Buffalo’s credit, the defence stood its ground by limiting the Colts to two touchdowns on five trips inside the Bills 20.The turning point came late in the first half, when the Colts turned over the ball on downs after being stopped on four snaps inside Buffalo’s 5. The offence responded with a 10-play, 96-yard drive capped by Allen's 5-yard scamper to put the Bills up 14-10, a lead Buffalo wouldn’t relinquish.If there’s another bright side for the Bills, their defensive deficiencies have been smoothed over by an offence that scored a single-season team-record 501 points, and extended another franchise record by scoring 24 or more points for a 10th straight outing.The first playoff meeting of two of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft will feature a showdown of contrasting styles: strong-armed Allen, chosen seventh overall, and elusive Jackson, selected 32nd.The same goes for each teams' defensive traits.The Bills have allowed 150 yards rushing five times already this season, four more than last year. The Ravens have combined to allow 628 yards passing in each of their past four games, including 158 to the Titans.WHAT’S WORKINGComplementary football. The Bills are 8-3 when allowing 21 points. Buffalo had gone a combined 8-58 from 2012-19 when allowing that many points.WHAT NEEDS HELPThird-down stops. The Colts converted 9 of 17 third-down opportunities, marking the seventh time this season an opponent has been 50% or better.STOCK UPTyler Bass set the NFL playoff record among rookies by hitting a 54-yard fourth-quarter field goal, which was the decisive margin of victory.STOCK DOWNRB Zack Moss and RB Devin Singletary combined for 42 yards rushing on 10 carries, and were outgained by Allen, who led the team with 54 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.INJUREDMoss is expected to miss extensive time after being carted off with an ankle injury.KEY NUMBER1-11 — The Bills had lost 11 straight, dating to 2016, when held to 26 or fewer minutes in time of possession before finishing with 25:43 against the Colts.NEXT STEPSThe Bills have lost three straight and are 3-6 overall vs. the Ravens, who they are facing for the first time in the playoffs.___This story has been corrected to remove reference to Baltimore not allowing 300 yards passing this season and replacing it with team allowing combined 628 yards passing last four games.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press
The Alabama Crimson Tide rolled through the Ohio State Buckeyes, 52-24, on Monday in Miami to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Tide were carried by Heisman Winner DeVonta Smith’s 12 catches for 215 yards and 3 TDs in the first half before he left with a hand injury. The 2020 title marks Nick Saban’s sixth with the Tide and seventh as a head coach.
