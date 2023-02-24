Everyday Heroes: Boys Latin Elementary School

CBC

Sewers in Iqaluit put their best work on display Friday afternoon at Nunavut Arctic College in Iqaluit. They were showcasing their handmade parkas at a fashion show, the final event after a special three-week parka-making course at the college. The college said more than 100 people applied for the course, which was offered free of charge thanks to funding from the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. The college held a draw and selected 10 people randomly to participate. Each person made two parkas — on