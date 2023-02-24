Everyday Heroes: Boys Latin Elementary School
Everyday Heroes: Boys Latin Elementary School
Everyday Heroes: Boys Latin Elementary School
DeSantis told all public universities to hand over the medical data about all trans students. Students are calling it a breach of trans rights.
“I've never experienced something like that in my teaching in 29 years," says Emmitt Glynn.
The 7-year-old said he wanted to kill the teachers and then the students by stabbing them in the heart, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman was hospitalized, deputies said.
Former Rep. George Miller wrote on Wednesday that the HEROES Act of 2003 "clearly authorized" Biden to cancel student debt for millions of borrowers.
A teacher at a Roman Catholic school in southwest France was killed on Wednesday in a stabbing attack by a teenage pupil who claimed he was possessed.
The liberal arts college, and one of the state’s most progressive higher-education institutions, made headlines after Gov. Ron DeSantis installed six conservatives to its 13-member board of trustees.
The law threatens librarians with jail time. As a result, school districts removed classic novels, human anatomy books and Holocaust history books, the lawsuit says.
Aim is a greater understanding between non-Indigenous and Indigenous Peoples By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On the path of Truth and Reconciliation it is important that we continue to learn more about one other. Indigenous Awareness Canada (IAC) has designed programs to create greater understanding and enhance communications between non-Indigenous and Indigenous Peoples. Robert Laboucane and Sean Hannah, both Métis, are the founders and course authors of IAC, which started
Newport News Police are investigating after a fifth-grade student at Richneck Elementary School texted in a group text with other students that they would “pop some bullets” and “tell someone to shoot up the class” on Saturday. This latest incident at Richneck Elementary comes as the police investigation into what led to a 6-year-old student shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, mid-instruction back in January was completed on Tuesday. As a precaution, Newport News Police provided increased security for school arrivals.
A student who fatally stabbed a teacher at a private school in southwest France on Wednesday is being investigated for alleged premeditated murder.View on euronews
The 30 groups penned a letter demanding new leadership that can stand up to "the DeSantis regime's book banning, censorship, and surveillance agenda."
Sewers in Iqaluit put their best work on display Friday afternoon at Nunavut Arctic College in Iqaluit. They were showcasing their handmade parkas at a fashion show, the final event after a special three-week parka-making course at the college. The college said more than 100 people applied for the course, which was offered free of charge thanks to funding from the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. The college held a draw and selected 10 people randomly to participate. Each person made two parkas — on
With inflation affecting every aspect of life across the board, Northeast Ohio schools are seeing a rise in parents unable to pay for school lunches which is increasing the school’s debt.
The Republican governor is "manipulating Florida’s education system," protesters say.
“All the hard work we put into it paid off.” Students rally behind contest to demonstrate how much they care about Northside.
The road to finalizing President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness has been an arduous one since it was first announced in August 2022. Following multiple lawsuits and injunctions, the plan, which...
Following a three-year hiatus, Westmount School was finally able to bring back their annual drama production, resuming their rendition of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax. Sarah Rommens, a teacher at Westmount and the production co-director, said the students have been working on the play since September and were extremely excited to finally present the show. “We had about 33 actors between our Grade 5 and Grade 6 population, and they do weekly rehearsals as well as some dress rehearsals during the week her
The principal sent an email to parents Wednesday, saying the students will be held accountable.
Detectives are still searching for a suspect or suspects, according to a South Carolina sheriff’s office.