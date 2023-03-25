Everybody in the NFL is talking about the Lions, predicting big things for 2023
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Mr Sanderson’s attorneys argued that not leaving the scene of a ski collision is not only a rule in skiing but also common decency
Ken Francis is reportedly a home fitness inventor who has been contacting NFL teams on the Ravens QB's behalf.
Lowry had already been eliminated following defeats by Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes.
It’s about keeping up appearances -- namely, the perception they want that Seattle is all in about possibly drafting a QB at 5.
"There were never any signs," a source close to the wrestler's family tells PEOPLE
Bianca Andreescu toppled seventh seed Maria Sakkari, who exited the Miami Open second round along with Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson closed her round-robin schedule with an 11-5 loss to Denmark's Madeleine Dupont on Friday but still managed to secure a playoff berth at the women's world curling championship. Her Manitoba-based rink of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, which defeated Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz 10-4 earlier in the day, finished in third place at 7-5 and will face sixth-place Japan (7-5) on Saturday in a qualification match at the Goransson Arena. The top s
Police at Bowling State Green University, where the game was held, are investigating the incident
Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman thinks the NHL didn't do enough to punish Bruins forward A.J. Greer for a high cross-check on Thursday.
Joe Rogan had very high praise for Jorge Masvidal, who responded to the UFC commentator's comparison to Georges St-Pierre.
It hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Leafs since pushing their chips in at the deadline, but they've yet to look like the contender they hope to be.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
The Cardinals are keen to trade Hopkins, but where could he land?
No. 3 Gonzaga got the best of No. 3 UCLA in the final seconds of their Sweet 16 match and the Zags will face No. 4 UConn in the Elite 8 after the Huskies handedly beat No. 8 Arkansas. No. 3 Kansas State stunned No. 7 Michigan State in an overtime thriller, with heroics from Wildcat guard Markquis Nowell. Kansas State will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic, as the Owls’ Cinderella run continues after beating No. 4 Tennessee. Plus, Tom Brady retired from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from being rich … and is putting his piggy bank to good use in Las Vegas!
World Athletics has made the landmark decision to ban transgender women from competing in female international events.
The debate over transgender inclusion in sport has intensified after a male-born cyclist won a prestigious women's amateur race.
The Staal brothers cited their religious beliefs as the reasoning behind the decision.
After 'Dancing With the Stars' co-host Tyra Banks announced that she is leaving the Disney Plus show, former host Tom Bergeron shared his thoughts on Instagram.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.