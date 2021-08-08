‘Everybody cried, because we know her’
J.R. Jones talks about the shooting death of six-year-old Nyiah Courtney in southeast Washington, D.C.
J.R. Jones talks about the shooting death of six-year-old Nyiah Courtney in southeast Washington, D.C.
Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.
Warner won the country's first ever decathlon gold medal with a stellar performance across the event's 10 disciplines, finishing with a score of 9,018 points.
The Boston Red Sox halted their tumble in the standings with an extra-inning win to split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.
Ciryl Gane went into Houston and took out the hometown hero Derrick Lewis with a meticulous attack resulting in a third round TKO for the UFC interim heavyweight title.
Abdul Kanneh had a 102-yard interception return as the Ottawa Redblacks spoiled the start of the new Elks era in Edmonton, emerging with a season-opening 16-12 road victory.
Omar Vizquel managed the Barons for two seasons, but was dismissed after an incident in the clubhouse.
This was frightening.
Troy Polamalu tested positive for the coronavirus just eight days ago, which put his status for the Hall of Fame ceremony in doubt.
Devin Funchess appeared to be trying to make a joke with reporters when he used an anti-Asian slur on Saturday.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.
SAPPORO, Japan — One runner after another staggered to a stop and collapsed in the soupy air of Sapporo in Sunday's Olympic men's marathon. Thirty men in the field of 106 didn't finish. But racing in the finale of a strong Olympic showing by their track and field team, and grateful to run in Canada's colours, the trio of Canadian marathoners never considered stopping. Ben Preisner was the top Canadian in Sunday's men's marathon, finishing 46th in his Games debut. The 25-year-old from Milton, Ont
The U.S. finished off a three-set sweep of Brazil, who’d beaten the U.S. in gold medal matches in 2008 and 2012.
Head coach Dawn Staley is stepping away as well.
Anyone who thinks that Ngannou will just steamroll Gane either didn’t watch UFC 265 or doesn’t appreciate what they saw.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo.
TOKYO (AP) — By the time she reached the 65th and final lap of her eight-day Olympic odyssey, Sifan Hassan's neck had seized up and she couldn't turn her head. She could barely breathe and she couldn't feel her arms anymore. As she neared the end, she couldn't see properly and thought “why did they move the finish line?” Her legs knew right where it was. Deep into her sixth race across three distances that covered more than 24 kilometers on Tokyo's sweltering Olympic track, Hassan burst past wor