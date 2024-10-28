Every Terry McLaurin catch from 125-yard game vs. Bears Week 8
Watch Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin's Week 8 highlights as he caught five passes for 125 yards against the Chicago Bears.
Watch Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin's Week 8 highlights as he caught five passes for 125 yards against the Chicago Bears.
Analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a Week 8 win in your fantasy football leagues.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 7 half-PPR flex rankings.
Week 6 has a lot of fantasy football narratives attached to it. Matt Harmon delves into the most important for each game.
Daniels has been dealing with a rib injury.
Sunday featured the first meeting between the first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bye weeks return in Week 9, so make sure you get those fantasy football lineups ready for action!
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
The tight ends were flying high in Week 8. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines some big performances.
Stefon Diggs pulled up after his knee buckled awkwardly while he was running a route in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
The Lions can score in a number of different ways.
New England scored late to beat its rival, which had huge expectations coming into this season and now sits at 2-6.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Bozeman was flagged for protecting his quarterback from a cheap shot by Saints DL Nathan Shepherd that could have injured Herbert — an offsetting penalty that doesn't quite seem fair.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's fantasy highs and lows, including Jameis Winston breathing new life into the Browns.
Richardson had a dismal first half in the 23-20 loss to Houston, going 2-for-15 passing and throwing a costly interception just before halftime.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.