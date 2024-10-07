Every Touchdown From Every Game Week 5
Take a look at every touchdown from Sunday's action in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.
Take a look at every touchdown from Sunday's action in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.
It's rare to see a 100-yard touchdown in the NFL. Two on the same day? That's unprecedented in league history.
The Vikings are one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
Beware of these players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 6!
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 5 of the 2024 season.
National teams like Dallas and competitive games like Chiefs-Falcons draw big numbers of viewers. Who knew?
Carr promised his family he would do the MJ move if he scored a touchdown this season.
Andy Dalton started at quarterback Sunday, and the Carolina Panthers' offense didn't look like the worst in football. Far from it.
Bryce Young entered the 2024 season looking to shake off a tough rookie year with the Carolina Panthers. He did not get off to a good start.
Was Sunday's score a sign of things to come after just four return touchdowns in 2023?
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
The Browns seem willing to waste their season for their struggling quarterback.
It took a game-winning field goal, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally on the board.
Both teams have faced some serious questions over the first four weeks of the season
A magnificent back-and-forth AFC North battle hinged on some painful mistakes and some magnificent performances.
Collins added to his league-leading receiving tally with a 67-yard touchdown catch before leaving the game.
A stunning recovery and some sheer muscle powered the Ravens' fifth touchdown of the day against Cincinnati.
The Connecticut Sun forced a Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series with the Minnesota Lynx with a 92–82 win in Game 4.
Rodgers' leg was bent awkwardly during the 23-16 loss to the Vikings in London, but he returned to the game without incident.
After the turmoil of last season's WNBA Finals, Stewart refused to lose in Sunday's Game 4, but New York still has unfinished business.