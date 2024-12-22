Every Jameson Williams catch and run from 150-yard game vs. Bears Week 16
Watch Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams' Week 16 highlights as he tallied 150 yards against the Chicago Bears.
The Bears looked again like one of the worst teams in the NFL.
The Lions don't need to resort to trickery to put points on the board. But it sure is fun when they do.
Jameson Williams repeatedly told officers, including one who was a fan, during the stop that he played for the Lions.
Lions WR Jameson Williams was fined last week for a similar touchdown celebration.
This is the second celebration-related fine for Williams this season.
The Bears will be looking for a new coach yet again.
Detroit won on Thanksgiving Day for the first time since 2016 in stunning fashion.
Matt Eberflus believes the Bears handled the end of Thursday's game "the right way" and accepted blame for another disappointing loss.
Chicago didn't use its last timeout and let nearly 30 seconds run off the clock as an impressive comeback bid came up painfully short.
The Browns' pass rusher is the fourth-fastest player to get 100 sacks in his career.
On this week's overreaction pod, Dan Wetzel Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde acknowledge what led to home teams handedly winning each matchup. They cover how offensive line and defensive line play factored into it, and recognize how amazing it was to see all 4 games played on college campuses.
On paper, Baltimore appears to be rounding into Super Bowl-caliber form. Beating the bogeyman Steelers is proof of concept.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
Carr and Kamara did not practice all week, while Olave was a limited participant.
You can find all the inactives for Week 16 right here.
For all the pyrotechnics of the modern offense, the expanded CFP has started off with three games where one team was capable of manhandling the other.
Johnson, who was traded to Baltimore in October, was originally suspended for 'conduct detrimental to the team' after refusing to enter the game.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 16 slate ahead.
Fear not, fantasy managers. Dalton Del Don is here to help with your most challenging lineup decisions in Week 16 with start/sit advice for every remaining game on the slate.
The Eagles are great, and the Lions are still the betting favorite to win the conference. But Nate Tice is a firm believer in what two other teams from the NFL's black-and-blue division are doing.