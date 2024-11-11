Every A.J. Brown catch from 109-yard game vs. Cowboys Week 10
Watch Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown's Week 10 highlights as he caught five passes for 109 yards against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia moved into first place in the NFC East with a huge showdown with Washington looming.
Dallas' playoff hopes are all but lost after a hapless showing against Philadelphia.
The All-Pro linebacker has missed four games with a high ankle sprain.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
Dallas needs to think critically about 2024 investment, because it's now a risky endeavor.
The former five-star recruit has been fantastic for the Buckeyes so far this season.
Cook signed with the Cowboys one week before the start of the regular season.
Nabers has been out since suffering the injury in Week 4 against the Cowboys.
All four road teams collected wins in the Week 6 Sunday late window
The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
Chicago's offense went from bad to worse against the Patriots, ramping up pressure on Matt Eberflus.
Pearsall showed off the speed that made him a first-round pick on his first NFL score.
In Christian McCaffrey's first game of the season, tensions boiled over on the 49er sideline
Washington and Pittsburgh are both looking for a statement win in Week 10.
The Steelers are now 7-2 and 3-0 with Russell Wilson at quarterback.
McCullough replaces Skip Schumaker, who parted ways with the club at the end of the regular season.
The Orlando Pride, Washington Spirit, Gotham FC and Kansas City Current have been the four best NWSL teams all season. Now they're the final four.
On this week's Overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the complex conference championship races that now exist after many unexpected Week 11 outcomes.
Sam Darnold looked like the Sam Darnold of old against the Jaguars on Sunday.
The Bulldogs are at No. 11 and the Hurricanes are at No. 12.