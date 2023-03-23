'Every year': Fred VanVleet on prospects being overlooked due to age

The Canadian Press

ZURICH (AP) — Russia and Belarus teams were excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday from all its world championships next season. The IIHF cited security concerns for players, competition staff and fans — because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — to extend the exclusion that will stretch beyond two years when the 2023-24 season is over. “It is too soon,” IIHF president Luc Tardif said about letting Russia return. “Too many risks.” The women’s worlds is set to be played i