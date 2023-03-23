'Every year': Fred VanVleet on prospects being overlooked due to age
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Pacers and why older prospects are overlooked despite having more NBA ready skills.
Heat’s Tyler Herro nears a rare feat
Boozer is only the second sophomore in the program's history to win the award for boys basketball.
Mallory Edens, who is reportedly dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is a Princeton graduate, former college athlete, and model.
Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez saw their son commit to the University of Kentucky, get drafted into the NBA and appear in his first All-Star Game
Former Heat guard Mario Chalmers said nobody fears LeBron James
Kyrie Irving is no stranger to being the focus of media attention, and he told reporters he had empathy for Ja Morant's situation.
Luke Prokop issued a statement on Monday night, just days after Sharks goaltender James Reimer refused to wear a Pride-themed jersey during pregame warmups.
Hamilton’s future at Mercedes appears uncertain after another slow start to the season
MIAMI — Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez completed a first-round sweep for Canadians in the women's singles draw at the Miami Open with wins on Wednesday. Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., defeated Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a matchup of former U.S. Open champions, and Fernandez, of Laval, Que., downed Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3 at the WTA/Masters 1000 tennis tournament. Andreescu and Fernandez join Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Toronto's Katherine Sebov in the second
Fitzpatrick is the top seed in group 11 at Austin Country Club.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Donovan Mitchell produced another impressive dunk, slamming over Yuta Watanabe in an important win for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Six seasons down, one more season to go? Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon has completed production on Season 6 amid rumblings that the previously ordered Season 7 will be its last. “That’s a wrap on Season 6,” series star Raegan Revord, who plays the boy genius’ twin sister Missy, wrote on Instagram. “Even after […]
The Northern Irishman said he could choose to play it in PGA Tour tournaments even if not adopted on the US circuit.
Tom Brady's kids each have their own chosen sports, Gisele Bündchen explained to Vanity Fair
ZURICH (AP) — Russia and Belarus teams were excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday from all its world championships next season. The IIHF cited security concerns for players, competition staff and fans — because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — to extend the exclusion that will stretch beyond two years when the 2023-24 season is over. “It is too soon,” IIHF president Luc Tardif said about letting Russia return. “Too many risks.” The women’s worlds is set to be played i
A date of April 29 had been agreed but terms could not be reached.
The latest player to announce he’s leaving the UNC basketball program brings the total number of Tar Heels who’ve announced their departure to four, leaving the team depleted on the wing.
The former Chiefs wide receiver explained why he chose to sign with New England and the hidden cost of changing jersey numbers.
The Miami Heat’s roster is as healthy as it has been all season and that has forced Erik Spoelstra to make tough rotation decisions that have diminished Victor Oladipo’s role.