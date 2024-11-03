Every catch by Quentin Johnston from 118-yard game Week 9
Watch every catch by Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston in a win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2024 season.
Jim Harbaugh didn't need any time to get used to the NFL again.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR wide receiver rankings.
The Broncos entered Sunday with the NFL's third-ranked defense. They were no match for Jackson and a Ravens offense that's arguably been the league's best through the first half of the season.
Olave suffered his second concussion since Week 6.
The winner takes the lead in the NFC North and gets an inside track to the 1-seed in the NFC.
The Week 9 blows were the two latest of a dysfunctional season in the last year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.
The former No. 1 draft pick got his third win as an NFL quarterback on Sunday.
Nix is the first player this season with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown.
The Patriots lost in overtime, but the Drake Maye Experience may just have begun.
On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down Penn State falling short yet again against Ohio State. They discuss what went wrong for James Franklin and how Ryan Day's squad reestablished themselves as a national championship contender.
Videos showed a deputy hitting a man in the upper back before deploying his stun gun.
This is the kind of highlight catch you make in the backyard, not the National Football League.
Oregon and Georgia remained in the top two spots.
Atlanta becomes one of three MLS teams to force a deciding match in the first round of the playoffs, with three Game 2s still to go.
All five of USC's losses in 2024 have come by a single possession.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
The Bucks can't have nice things this season.
The Cyclones took the lead with just over two minutes remaining, but that gave the Red Raiders enough time to drive for the go-ahead score.
Each of the 16 teams in the SEC has at least one conference loss with four weeks to go in the regular season.
Five ranked teams lost to unranked teams on a chaotic first Saturday in November. It took a while, but madness has arrived in this college football season.