Every Calvin Ridley catch from 2-TD game Week 16
Watch every catch from Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley's 2-touchdown game on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Watch every catch from Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley's 2-touchdown game on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
The mother of Alex Batty left her rented French home in the middle of the night hours after finding out that the teenager was returning to the UK, it has been claimed.
Earlier this month, Swift acknowledged that her football game appearances might be annoying “a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
Anthony Rozniak was fishing for catfish with his brother on the Missouri River earlier this month when he made a lucky catch.
An Eastern Michigan player attacked a South Alabama player from behind following the blowout loss, sparking a wild brawl.
Sean Kuraly left the Columbus Blue Jackets’ game Saturday night with an abdominal injury that caused him to collapse behind the team's bench.
A Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office report details former NFL player Mike Williams' cause of death linked to rare bacterial sepsis.
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. developed more brain injury symptoms after traveling to Atlanta and will now miss Sunday's game.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night to improve their playoff chances. Allen ran for two TDs and threw for one, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 40 combined touchdowns. Bass' go-ahead kick capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included Allen's 15-yard completion t
The Steelers, who turned to Mason Rudolph at quarterback, stormed out to a 24-0 lead and cruised to victory against the Bengals.
‘There’s no excuses for you not to end up at the gym or work hard in practice. Everything is here for you to be a better player and better athlete.’
Conor McGregor is not happy with his inactivity in the UFC.
Dallas, Miami meet on Christmas Eve in a big NFL game of top-level teams
DK Metcalf met Darrell Utley, his American Sign Language teacher, in person for the first time before the Seahawks' game against the Titans.
Alex Verdugo has escaped Boston, but after taking a parting shot from his old manager, can't escape the wrath of old Red Sox.
Joseph Parker stunned Deontay Wilder and the boxing world by winning a one-sided decision Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
The middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense doesn’t look to have a solution on this roster in 2023.
The former NFL star is dad to sons Jack and Benjamin, plus daughter Vivian
Curling Canada's new chief executive officer will have a long to-do list when they take on the job next year. Danny Lamoureux is serving as interim CEO after Katherine Henderson left to become president and CEO of Hockey Canada. A new hire - expected sometime in early 2024 - will come as curling appears to be approaching a crossroads in this country. Attendance is sagging at major events, there are fewer top-tier competitions on the calendar and Canadian results at international events continue
KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson scored the overtime winner as the United States defeated Canada 6-5 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Saturday. Hutson skated up the ice during the 3-on-3 extra period and lost the puck to Canada forward Owen Beck before stealing it right back and scoring to ice the game at 3:21. Ryan Leonard scored twice, while Quinn Finley, Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore also scored for the United States. Hutson had an assist to go with