CBC

The Borja family is making a fresh start in Fredericton after a racist incident in their previous hometown of London, Ont. Juan and Edna Borja and their daughter, Elisha, spoke out publicly last month when strangers called the police on them after seeing the family running an errand at a Shoppers Drug Mart. Juan and Edna are Filipino Canadians and their adopted daughter, Elisha, is Caucasian, which led strangers to assume, and report to police, that she had been kidnapped. Juan Borja told Inform