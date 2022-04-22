Ever Forward back at Seagirt Marine Terminal to get containers

The Ever Forward returned Friday to the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore to pick up its containers. The ship ran aground on March 13 in the Chesapeake Bay after leaving Baltimore. The 1,095-foot vessel, which could fit three football fields end to end, did not move for 35 days. A couple of attempts in March failed to free the ship. Crews tried dredging and push/pull tugboat operations. Then, from April 9-16, hundreds of containers were off-loaded from the stuck ship so crews could try for a third time to refloat it, the Coast Guard said. Crews then refloated the ship Sunday, and barges and tugboats towed it to Annapolis for an inspection.