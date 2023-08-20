Event in Rye celebrates 50th anniversary of stopping oil refinery on Isles of Shoals
A clean-up and more than six-mile swim took place in Rye to commemorate the preservation of a Granite State Beach.
A clean-up and more than six-mile swim took place in Rye to commemorate the preservation of a Granite State Beach.
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
Connor McDavid may have won the Hart Trophy last season, but he couldn't carry a beer league team to a victory in its championship game.
Tom Brady considers his niece Maya to be the “most athletic person” in the Brady family
Gibbs, who once compared himself to Jesus after an in-race altercation with a teammate, is only running part-time in the Xfinity Series. He's still finding time to make new enemies.
MADRID (AP) — Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father's death or who told her. After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy pre
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa experienced the potential for disruption with betting at PGA Tour events when he said a fan yelled in the middle of his five-foot birdie putt Saturday in the BMW Championship. Homa already was struggling with short putts on a windy day at Olympia Fields, having missed a two-foot putt on the seventh hole and a five-footer at No. 12. What bothered him was what he described as a "drunk fan" on the 17th hole, right after Chris Kirk had left his 18-foot birdie put
Dana White has rarely been more definitive in calling for a fighter's retirement than Chris Weidman after his UFC 292 loss.
King Charles drove himself and his wife, Queen Camilla, to church during their summer break at Balmoral, during the women’s football World Cup final on Sunday morning
Tom and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy, grew up in a competitive household
Danish royal Count Nikolai of Monpezat and his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, shared some photos from England's final against Spain to their Instagram Stories on Sunday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami — all in the Leagues Cup competition — converting in the 23rd minute. The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleash
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.
Texas rookie DeMarvion Overshown had secured a spot as the fourth linebacker and a role in place of safety Jayron Kearse in the team’s big nickel defense.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday. Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing. The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians. The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan,
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a tiebreaking solo homer and closer Jordan Romano worked out of a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. Chris Bassitt pitched six efficient innings as Toronto (68-56) rebounded from a stretch of five losses in seven games. All-Star Bo Bichette hit an RBI single in his first big-league game since July 31. De La Cruz had two hits for Cincinnati (64-60), including
Ashlea Albertson, a driver for Tony Stewart's dirt racing team, was a passenger in the crash.
Two weeks after signing with the Eagles, veteran linebacker Myles Jack reportedly told the team he is going to retire.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was called off on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter. Bolden, a seventh-round pick from Jackson State, appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath. As medical officials treated Bolden, both teams left their respective sidelines and got on the field, with som