Event memorializes, brings awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous people in Oklahoma
Event memorializes, brings awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous people in Oklahoma
Event memorializes, brings awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous people in Oklahoma
The couple said public support had helped them as they said Madeleine was ‘still very much missed.’
Gloria Satterfield died in February 2018 following a mysterious trip and fall at the Murdaugh family home – three years before Murdaugh murdered his wife and son at the property
REUTERS/Igor RussakA young man and woman from Russia’s Krasnodar region were brutally killed on their way home from work by a trio of former prison inmates that reportedly includes a violent criminal freed by the notorious Wagner Group to fight in the war against Ukraine.Demyan Kevorkyan would be at least the third ex-Wagner inmate in less than two months to be accused of committing murder after receiving a pardon from the group and returning home.Russia’s Investigative Committee announced Wedne
Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, after being on run since Friday night
The victim’s body was found in north Phoenix desert the day after she went out to exercise
Four Proud Boys members, including the former leader, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy on Thursday for their role in the Capitol riot.
A Toronto Police Service constable will be fired or must resign in seven days after being found guilty of eight counts of misconduct, according to a police tribunal decision Tuesday. The ruling by Robin D. McElary-Downer, a retired deputy chief with the South Simcoe Police Service, in the Toronto Police Service disciplinary hearing was related to Const. Firouzeh Zarabi-Majd's tweets alleging of racism and sexual harassment inside the service, her refusal to leave the property of another officer
The oldest Chinese temple in Canada, located in the country's oldest Chinatown, may have to shut down if it can't raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for necessary repairs. The Tam Kung Temple on Government Street in Victoria was built in 1912. But its history goes back even further, according to Nora Butz, president of the Yen Wo Society, which manages the temple. Butz says the property has housed a Chinese temple since 1876, but the building that stands there today was built after the first
Britannia neighbourhood residents are calling for authorities to step in to dismantle what they say is a violent, dangerous "fight club" that has taken hold in a community park. Last weekend, dozens of teens summoned by promotions on social media took over Britannia Beach with fireworks, alcohol and unsanctioned boxing, residents say. The violence spilled off the beach with a group attacking and hospitalizing a 16-year-old boy, according to Ottawa paramedics. His injuries are not considered life
The verdict bookends one of the government’s highest-profile cases against leaders of two extremist groups that flooded D.C. in late 2020.
Teresa Magueyal is the latest from a group of mothers searching for missing children to be murdered.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Handout/Jacksonville Beach PoliceThe husband of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife could be sentenced to death in the slain Microsoft executive's brazen 2022 murder, Florida prosecutors announced on Wednesday.In a pretrial hearing in Duval County Court, prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty against Mario Fernandez Saldana, who is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with Bridegan’s February 2022
A Sandhurst soldier who slapped a female colleague's bottom so hard she stumbled forward told her: “Don't act like you weren't asking for it,” a court martial heard.
Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via APA former friend of Lori Vallow broke down on the stand Wednesday as she recounted how the Doomsday mom terrifyingly threatened to “cut” and kill her—and then bury her body in a “place nobody would ever find” her.“She said she would cut me up and wasn’t in the mental place to do it but would get herself in a place to do it,” Audrey Barattiero, 34, tearfully told Ada County jurors, according to East Idaho News. “There would be blood and bleach and something abo
A national sexual violence advocacy organization says proposed changes to the University of British Columbia's students union's sexual violence policy would be "a step backwards" for survivors on campus. The Alma Mater Society (AMS) is Canada's largest student union and is entirely independent of the university, though their sexual violence and misconduct policy jurisdictions do overlap. The changes the AMS proposed would allow it to take "corrective action" against people who make false allegat
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A judge has found Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski guilty of charges related to his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures in a case that has dogged United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith as she tries to win her party a second term in the May 29 election. The protests at Coutts, Alta., blocked the province's main border crossing into the United States for more than two weeks in early 2022. "I am satisfied Mr. Pawlowski intended to incite the audience to con
Ian Pawlowski’s testimony wrapped up this morning.
A man allegedly behind the online sale of a lethal substance linked to deaths abroad has been arrested and charged after the deaths of two adults in Peel Region, police say. Kenneth Law, 57, has been charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide, Peel Regional Police said in a news release on Tuesday evening. "It is believed that the suspect distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm," police said in the release. Law appeared in a Brampton
Police have laid charges against an Edmonton man stemming from a series of sexual assaults in Calgary nearly four decades ago. Officers said advances in forensic technology and investigative techniques aided them in their investigation of the three attacks in 1984 and 1985. "These are violent and traumatizing crimes perpetrated against people in their own homes, a place everyone should feel safe," Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle of the Calgary Police Service said in a statement. "Even after nearly 40
HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — As law enforcement officials went silent while investigating what led to the killing of seven people in rural Oklahoma, family members of those slain recalled the domineering nature of one of the dead, who was a registered sex offender. Since announcing the bodies were found Monday, authorities have released scant information on who was dead, how they died and who killed them. But grieving relatives working to piece together the horror story that started with two teenager