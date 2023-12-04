Event brings in money, toys for foster children and homeless kids

CBC

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.As Stephen Mitchell Sr. began delivering the eulogy at the funeral of his 21-year-old son and namesake last April in Toronto, he acknowledged his family's deep grief over their sudden loss."This is going to be really hard," he said. He remembered Stephen Jr. as a "great young man" who "would literally give you the shirt off his back.""We miss him terribly," Stephen Sr. recently said.Stephen Jr. died by suicide on March 25. His name is one of 14 li