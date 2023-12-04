Event brings in money, toys for foster children and homeless kids
Almost 100 gathered in the spirit of the holidays in Palm Beach Gardens to raise money and bring in toys for foster children and homeless kids.
Quebec new-media entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Langlois is believed to have been found dead in Dominica, along with his partner Dominique Marchand, according to reports from the Caribbean nation.The couple had been missing for a few days and was found in a burned-out car according to Dominica News Online, and local sources contacted by Radio-Canada, including the resort they both managed."The entire community on the island is in mourning following a devastating incident on Thursday, Nov
Two months before he died of lung cancer in 2021, Thomas Randele made a shocking confession to his wife and daughter: He’d been living under a fake name for almost five decades after robbing an Ohio bank of $215,000.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case," the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said
Despite convictions and arrests, a longtime friend still considers it ‘impossible’ that the anyone in the respected Adelson family could be entangled in the notorious murder of an FSU law professor.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say they believe a fatal shooting at a gas station happened after a dispute at the pumps escalated. Police say members from their detachment in Rocky Mountain House were called to the Sunchild First Nation Gas Station shortly before 8:30 on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they say emergency crews tended to the male victim but he died from his injuries. Police say their initial investigation suggests the victim and a suspect got into a verbal altercatio
In 1976, gunmen stormed a school bus carrying 26 children – ages 5 to 14 – and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California. As part of a ransom plot, they drove the hostages into a rock quarry and forced them into what could have become a mass grave: a moving van soon to be covered with 6 feet of dirt.
John Turscak told FBI agents he attacked Derek Chauvin on Black Friday because he believed it had a symbolic connection to Black Lives Matter.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.As Stephen Mitchell Sr. began delivering the eulogy at the funeral of his 21-year-old son and namesake last April in Toronto, he acknowledged his family's deep grief over their sudden loss."This is going to be really hard," he said. He remembered Stephen Jr. as a "great young man" who "would literally give you the shirt off his back.""We miss him terribly," Stephen Sr. recently said.Stephen Jr. died by suicide on March 25. His name is one of 14 li
ORILLIA, Ont. — Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility. Provincial police say they were called to the unspecified home on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of a serious assault involving two residents. They said at the time an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident. Police issued a news release on Saturday saying Kevin Elmes died on Nov. 24 due to injuries sustained during the or
Prosecutors said that after wearing the American flag as an Olympian, Klete Keller "threw that flag in a trash can" on January 6, 2021.
Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been quietly married for months and just welcomed their first child in March 2021. Here, everything to know about McCary and his history with Stone.
Prince Archie's fourth godfather revealed as Hugh Grosvenor and he has a surprising connection to cousin Prince George. Hugh Grosvenor has decided to not invite Harry and Meghan to his wedding in June 2024. Read more here...
No shortage of viewpoints about propriety of former President Trump’s attendance at this year’s Palmetto Bowl (Letters to the Editor)
The Thompson Rivers University volleyball player killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Kamloops, B.C., Wednesday has been identified by his mother as Owyn McInnis.McInnis was a fourth-year outside hitter for the TRU WolfPack originally from Guelph, Ont., according to a Friday Instagram post from his mother, Erin Walter.Walter said her son's death is her worst nightmare come true."Our son had no chance to survive," Walter wrote. "Medical professionals worked so hard to save Owyn [but] you can't unri
Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the report of a body being found.
The couple poked fun at each other as they shared their top tips for a healthy relationship
Russian security forces raided gay clubs and bars across Moscow on Friday, less than 48 hours after the country's top court banned what it called the "global LGBTQ+ movement."
A man has died after an early morning fire broke out at a Forest Hill home that appears to have been vacant, Toronto police and fire services said Saturday.Toronto police said they were called to a 2-alarm fire at a home in the area of St. Clair Avenue W. and Forest Hill Road shortly after 5:20 a.m. Saturday morning.Fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames, Toronto Fire said.After searching, crews found a man inside the home who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The fire has
30-year-old American Sam is living out of his car — but his Indonesian fiancée, Citra, is only four days from moving in... and so is her father
CENTRAL FRONTENAC, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police in eastern Ontario say they've laid a murder charge in a case that began as a missing person's investigation last month. Provincial police say Kevin Camilleri was last seen near Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Nov. 9 and was reported missing a week later. They offered no details about what may have happened to Camilleri, but say they've arrested a 29-year-old in the case. The man from Central Frontenac Township is now facing one count of first-degree murder. Po