Evening forecast for Tuesday, August 1
Temperatures will drop into the 80s for the rest of the week with a chance of storms and showers each and every afternoon. One of the biggest concerns will be heavy rain and flooding.
Temperatures will drop into the 80s for the rest of the week with a chance of storms and showers each and every afternoon. One of the biggest concerns will be heavy rain and flooding.
Iran has announced Wednesday and Thursday this week will be public holidays because of "unprecedented heat" and told the elderly and people with health conditions to stay indoors, Iranian state media reported. Many cities in southern Iran have already suffered from days of exceptional heat. State media reported temperatures had this week exceeded 123 degrees Fahrenheit (51 Celsius) in the southern city of Ahvaz.
Climate editor Justin Rowlatt on the challenge of how to warm the UK's homes - but not the planet.
A Chinese zoo has denied that its sun bears are actually humans in costumes after internet viral photos and video sparked suspicion online.
Kathleen Goforth said she took her Model Y on a 9-day road trip through a rural area and worked with a motel to get creative for their charging needs.
Ken McMeikan, chief executive of motorway service station operator Moto Hospitality, warned that there is not enough capacity to power charging points for electric vehicles.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The largest dam removal project in United States history is underway along the California-Oregon border — a process that won't conclude until the end of next year with the help of heavy machinery and explosives. But in some ways, removing the dams is the easy part. The hard part will come over the next decade as workers, partnering with Native American tribes, plant and monitor nearly 17 billion seeds as they try to restore the Klamath River and the surrounding land to
Fueling a regular F-150 and charging a Lightning might cost the same, but fueling entry- and mid-level cars still costs less than plugging them in.
An unusually hot and dry summer in Central Alberta has left cattle watering holes that were full last year completely empty. It's the kind of dramatic shift that climate scientists have long warned about, but many ranchers here remain unsure.
An expansive boundary will bring a wide area of thunderstorm risk across the Prairies to start the week, with multiple areas to watch for stronger storms.
The female bear and its cub were euthanized, wildlife officials said.
The Hangzhou Zoo in Eastern China denied the claim following a viral video showing one of the zoo's sun bears standing on its hind legs
First responders who were already in the area due to another emergency were able to treat the man and transport him to a nearby hospital
At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. Killer heat. Deadly floods. Smoke from wildfires that chokes. And there’s no relief in sight. Expect a hotter than normal August and September, American and European forecast centers predict. “We are seeing unprecedented changes all over the world,” said NASA climate scientist Gavin Schmidt. “The heat waves that we’re seeing in t
MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters had managed to partially contain a massive wildfire by Tuesday morning after the blaze ignited in a California wildland preserve and spread into Nevada, its smoke blotting out the sun across Las Vegas while flames scorched tens of thousands of acres of desert scrub, juniper and Joshua tree woodland. The York Fire was mapped at roughly 125 square miles (323.7 square kilometers) on Tuesday, with 23% containment, making it the largest wildfire of
TORONTO — The City of Toronto is assessing trees in a popular park after a woman who was struck by a falling branch last week died of her injuries. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she was sending her condolences to the loved ones of Pari Nadimi, a 71-year-old owner of an art gallery who has been identified in media reports as the person who died after being hit by a branch in Trinity Bellwoods Park. "My heart goes out to the family and friends of Pari Nadimi," Chow tweeted on Tuesday. "I know tha
The remnants of super typhoon Doksuri inundate China's capital for the fourth straight day.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The horseshoe crab has been scuttling in the ocean and tidal pools for more than 400 million years, playing a vital role in the East Coast ecosystem along with being a prized item for fishing bait and medical research. Its blue blood is harvested for medical researchers and used by drug and medical device makers to test for dangerous impurities in vaccines, prosthetics and intravenous drugs. The crabs are used by fishing crews as bait to catch eels and sea snails. And thei
STORY: During heatwaves, the ground really is like lava.This graphic shows two surfaces heating up on a typical hot summer day.One is grass, one is asphalt.The grass heats up roughly in line with the air to 104 degrees Fahrenheit while asphalt heats to 149. On the hottest days though this can reach 180. This is "skin burning territory", and it only takes just a fraction of a second to suffer a pretty serious burn. During heatwaves in Phoenix, doctors have treated numerous patients who suffered burns from falling on the ground or touching surfaces that were much hotter than the recorded air temperature.Surface temperatures also play a critical role in how hot the surrounding area gets.During heatwaves warm surfaces transfer their heat back to the surrounding air, increasing the overall air temperature. That leads to "urban heat islands".It’s a term used by climatologists for areas within cities that experience significantly higher temperatures compared to nearby rural regions.That’s because natural and permeable surfaces like grass or soil which absorb less heat have been replaced by impermeable construction materials like asphalt or concrete which are capable of absorbing as much as 95% of the sun's energy.These are also areas with high concentrations of people. In Europe, nearly half of schools and hospitals in cities are located in urban heat islands, The EU’s environment agency says this is exposing vulnerable populations to health-threatening temperatures as climate change impacts worsen.In cities with 1 million people or more, the annual mean air temperature can be up to 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.These thermal satellite images reveal cities' thermal profiles and show the difference parks make to a cities' temperature demonstrating the critical balance between urban development and green spaces.
You may be done with the heat, but the heat is not done with you.
Oil producers behave as if heatwaves, forest fires and rising sea levels were happening on another planet.