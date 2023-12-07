Evans Landscaping owner wins court fight with Ohio AG over cleanup
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans won his court battle with state prosecutors over how to clean up buried waste at what health officials say is an illegal landfill in Anderson Township. Visiting Judge Jonathan Hein issued an order siding with Evans on Dec. 1, after a two-day hearing in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, and a visit to the site at 8361 Broadwell Road, where thousands of truckloads of construction waste are believed to be buried. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/mukx964x