Evan Mobley throws it down!

Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus previews the Central Division ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel reached the second-most touchdown passes in NCAA history in the Ducks' win over Illinois.
Allar was replaced by Beau Pribula.
The World Series continues with Game 2 on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day and give their New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 predictions.
The Yankees captain is underperforming so far this postseason, but his contributions to New York's success go beyond the batter's box.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
L.A.'s other team debuted their state-of-the-art Intuit Dome with a valiant effort led by James Harden, but old challenges and uncertainties still loom over their new chapter.
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube Week 7 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 8. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 8 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.