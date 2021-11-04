Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes contributing to winning with new teams

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Had Evan Mobley still been on the board for the Toronto Raptors at the 2021 NBA Draft, Scottie Barnes may not even be a Raptor. Both have gotten off to quick starts in their NBA careers as the Raptors and Cavaliers appear to have found franchise cornerstones for years to come.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories