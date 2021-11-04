Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes contributing to winning with new teams

The Canadian Press

Spencer Jones' road to the Canadian rugby team took him to New Zealand, Europe, Texas and then Victoria. And now Portugal. The 24-year-old Jones will start at fly half Saturday when 23rd-ranked Canada takes on No. 19 Portugal in Lisbon. It's the first outing for the Canadian men since they failed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup, losing series against the 17th-ranked U.S. and No. 26 Chile. The Portugal game will mark Jones' fifth cap for Canada. He was slated to be part of Canada's July tour,