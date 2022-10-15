Evan Fournier with an assist vs the Washington Wizards
Evan Fournier (New York Knicks) with an assist vs the Washington Wizards, 10/14/2022
Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the
WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re
Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.
SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr
VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe
Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch
After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr
EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over
It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.
Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "
QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.
The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.
MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe
WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever
A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.
NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from