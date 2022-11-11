Evacuees from Kherson region arrive in Crimea

STORY: People were seen arriving by buses to the northern Crimean town of Dzhankoi.

Kherson resident, who refused to give her name, told Reuters that situation in Kherson was 'terrible'.

If Russia implements its withdrawal from an area that President Vladimir Putin proclaimed annexed a month ago, it would be its biggest retreat since its forces were driven back from the outskirts of Kyiv in March, and a clear shift in the momentum of the nine-month-old conflict, which Moscow casts as its "special military operation".