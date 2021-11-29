Evacuations and Warnings as Flooding Strikes Abbotsford

A second band of extreme rain in two weeks hit British Columbia over the weekend of November 27-28, closing roads and leading to evacuation orders in Abbotsford.

Fire, police, and military personnel worked to establish tiger dams along the British Columbia 1 highway to hold back the swollen Sumas River.

Multiple flood warnings and advisories were in place across the region, with multiple rivers overflowing or about to.

The Abbotsford Police Department said this footage of the floodwater was recorded at Boundary Road. Credit: Abbotsford Police Department via Storyful