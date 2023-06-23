Evacuations Underway as Multiple Rivers in Chile Near Flood Stage

A small town in central Chile was under evacuation orders on Friday, June 23, after heavy rain caused the Tinguiririca River to burst its banks, according to a local official.

The mayor of Placilla, Marcelo Gonzalez Farías, indicated earlier on Friday that the Tinguiririca overflowed. Footage by the mayor shows a riverside neighborhood covered in floodwaters as its residents evacuate.

O’Higgings, were Placilla is located, was one of five regions in central Chile that were being affected by the weather front, the national meteorological service said. Heavy rains and thunderstorms were expected until Saturday. Credit: Marcelo González Farías via Storyful