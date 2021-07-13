Evacuations Reduced as Fire Crews Make Progress on Beckwourth Complex Fire

The Beckwourth Complex Fire that has burned 89,748 acres (about 140 square miles) in northern California was 23 percent contained as of Monday, July 12, fire officials said.

On Monday, an evacuation order was lifted for residents in Washoe County, Nevada, while orders were reduced for some areas of Lassen County.

Plumas National Forest warned drivers of possible spot fires along Highway 395 that could lead to road closures.

This video released by Plumas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday shows officers conducting a flyover to assess the fire’s conditions. Credit: Plumas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful