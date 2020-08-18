Evacuations in Place as Wildfires Spread in Butte County, California

Evacuations were ordered in Butte County, California, as the Potters Fire spread to 1,000 acres, according to local media reports.

The fire was zero percent contained.

The fire forms part of the Butte Lightning Complex, which includes 26 different blazes.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuations late on August 17.

Video uploaded by Alyssa Cartwright shows the fire spreading down a valley just south of the Oroville Dam. Credit: Alyssa Cartwright via Storyful