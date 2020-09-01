Evacuations Ordered as Slink Fire Grows in California's Mono County

Evacuations were ordered for parts of California’s Mono County as the Slink Fire grew to around 8,300 acres by Tuesday, September 1, according to fire officials.

An evacuation order for the communities Coleville and Walker was issued on Monday, according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office. The fire — fanned by winds and dry fuels — made a “significant run” toward Walker and Coleville on Monday, officials reported.

The blaze sparked on Saturday after lightning in the area. The fire was at five percent containment as of Tuesday.

This video, posted by Jeff Simpson on Monday, shows thick wildfire smoke filling the sky. Credit: Jeff Simpson via Storyful