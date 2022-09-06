Evacuations Ordered as Radford Fire Burns East of Los Angeles

The Radford fire burning in San Bernardino County, California, reached 450 acres and was zero percent contained on Tuesday, September 6, according to a post on the San Bernardino National Forest Twitter page.

This footage shows the fire burning as smoke billows into the air. “Firefighters remained engaged in combined air and ground attack,” read a caption accompanying the post.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff issued evacuation orders in the area. Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Storyful