Evacuations Ordered as July Mountain Fire Spreads in British Columbia

Fire officials in the Canadian province of British Columbia said the July Mountain Fire continued to grow on August 6, prompting evacuation alerts and orders.

The fire, southwest of Merritt, was burning on both sides of the Coquihalla highway and had reached around 14,000 acres by August 6, local media reported.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for 98 properties in one affected area, while 142 properties remained under evacuation alert.

The fire was one of 290 burning in the province amid strong winds and high temperatures, local reports said. Credit: Ryan Lodge via Storyful