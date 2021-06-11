Evacuations Ordered After Heavy Rainfall Brings Flooding to Southeast Victoria

Evacuations were ordered for residents of Traralgon in southeastern Australia after heavy rainfall brought flooding to the region on June 10.

Flooding was expected to continue in the Victorian city and reach the level of a major flood on June 11.

A man in his 60s was found dead on June 10 inside a vehicle almost submerged in floodwaters at Woodside, local police said.

This drone video shows parts of Traralgon underwater from the flooding. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful