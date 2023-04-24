Evacuations ordered after flooding in small Arizona town
Navajo Nation officials ordered evacuations Sunday for some residents of Chinle after floodwaters filled washes and overflowed berms and dirt dams.
Navajo Nation officials ordered evacuations Sunday for some residents of Chinle after floodwaters filled washes and overflowed berms and dirt dams.
Ryan Rawlings and his partner Kaitlyn MacLean were enjoying themselves in sunny Dominican Republic earlier this month but came home to a chilling discovery. The central air conditioning unit they had installed on a home they're renovating on Curry Avenue, in Windsor, had been vandalized and some of its components were stolen. All that remains is a fan unit and some exterior panels. "It makes me hesitant to want to stay here," Rawlings told CBC News. He said the unit cost $4,000 and it will cost
In an effort to punish Vladimir Putin, Western governments have hit Russia’s energy industry with a barrage of punishing sanctions since his invasion of Ukraine.
The extremist Republican’s latest rant about Democrats was immediately dismantled on Twitter.
Bryan and Sarah Baeumler were judges on Battle on the Beach Season 2. Now, after their Rock the Block Season 4 run, they're returning to the beach.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown dropped *all* of our jaws this weekend in a white bikini and pearl cover up when her fiancè Jake Bongiovi posted an adorable mirror selfie of the two of them. See the look and shop our dupes below to recreate it for yourself.
Critics slammed the Arkansas governor’s “Real Women” video as transphobic, tacky, cringeworthy, unintentionally hilarious, and straight out of “Saturday Night Live.”
Donald Trump is to publish a personal letter from the King without the monarch’s permission, the Telegraph understands.
It come after he went head to head with a "pro-life" member of the public.
A very stealth wealth take on the trend.
A new poll asking how popular and relevant the Royal Family are in 2023 has revealed some rather eye-opening results, with the younger generation seemingly
CNNWhen pressed on abortion rights during a tense CNN interview on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) snapped at his host and resorted to oft-used Republican attacks against the media.Appearing on State of the Union, Graham was asked by host Dana Bash about his friend Donald Trump’s position that access to abortion is a states’ issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—a position incongruent with Graham’s desire for a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks.“It’s a human rights issue,” Gr
Heidi Klum wears the exposed thong trend with a gold chainmail mini dress in her latest Instagram post.
NEOM, Mohammed bin Salman's trillion-dollar project, could combine luxury and totalitarian surveillance, researchers are warning.
Shocking incident took place in Broward County after workers mistakenly stepped onto property
Moscow threatens to shut down the Black Sea Grain deal that helps feed much of the developing world if the G-7 decides to ban all exports to Russia.
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
Andrew Parker Bowles was married to Camilla for 22 years
Nate Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike into unconsciousness in a New Orleans street brawl that appeared to involve Chase DeMoor.
Angela Fiddler doesn't know how she'll afford to feed her husband, who's terminally ill with cancer, after being let go last week — five months after she voted to reject a pay cut. Fiddler is one of around 300 workers at Wapasu Creek Lodge, north of Fort McMurray, Alta., who are facing termination. The 5,174-room lodge is owned by Civeo and mainly provides accommodations for Imperial Oil staff who work on-site in the area. Fiddler has worked at the lodge for over 13 years, spending all but six d
Bone cancer is rare in the UK, accounting for just 1% of all cancer cases.