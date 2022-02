A wildfire burning in California’s Owens Valley grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday, February 16, prompting evacuation orders for residents in Big Pine.

Cal Fire said the blaze, known as the Airport Fire, started shortly after 4 pm on Wednesday. The cause was unknown at the time.

This video by Dakota Snider shows thick smoke wafting above the valley as his flight passed through the area. Credit: Dakota Snider via Storyful