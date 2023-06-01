Evacuations Ordered in Alberta's Fort Chipewyan as Wildfire Grows 'Out of Control'

An evacuation order was in place for the remote Fort Chipewyan community in Alberta, Canada, on May 31, as a wildfire burned “out of control”.

Footage captured by Alberta Wildfire shows a timelapse of the blaze, as it burned through approximately 8,600 hectares (21,251 acres).

About 1,000 people who live in Fort Chipewyan, were told on Tuesday to leave their homes. The community is only accessible via plane or boat in the summer months so evacuations have been staggered.

In a video posted to social media, Mayor Sandy Bowman of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said emergency personnel and volunteers were working around the clock in response to the wildfire.

A region-wide fire ban also remained in effect on Wednesday, due to the extreme fire danger. Credit: Alberta Wildfire via Storyful