Evacuation Warnings and Rescues in Flood-Hit Northern Tasmania

Residents in flood-hit areas of northern Tasmania were preparing to be evacuated on Thursday, October 13, following intense rain and damaging winds.

Tasmania’s Official Bureau of Meteorology issued flood warnings for multiple towns.

Rescue efforts were underway in places, local reports said, with Latrobe Mayor Peter Freshney quoted as saying: “In 2016 we were rescuing people off rooftops. This time around we will be evacuating people before that happens.”

Video posted by Natasha Mcghie on Twitter shows Penguin Creek in the north Tasmanian town of Penguin swollen beyond its usual levels. “This space of water in the video is usually a lovely big pond thing. But it has several metres of water and not high tide yet,” she said.

Tasmania was hit by severe flooding in 2016 that caused an estimated A$180 million of damage. Credit: Natasha Mcghie via Storyful